A sad tale of unused EU beef access

June 30 marked the end of the 2023-24 quota year for the European Union's 45,000 tonne grain-fed beef quota.
Without a free trade agreement with the EU that offers better access, the EU grain-fed beef quota is still the best (zero tariff) access Australian beef has to the EU market.
The US used only 13,220 tonnes of their 29,000 tonne portion of that quota in 2023-24, down six per cent from a year earlier - only 46pc of their available quota.
Because of the deal done by the US with the EU back in 2019, while not being able to use their current access, the quarantined US portion of the EU grain-fed beef quota rises further in 2024-25 to 30,200 tonnes.
Australia's access to the remaining EU grain-fed quota (the "other quota") continues to fall to just 14,800 tonnes this quota year which Australia then has to share with Uruguay, Argentina, Canada and NZ.
It's a sad reflection of EU trade politics that probably the most valuable beef import quota available globally lays unused by the US while Australia has to compete in a first come first served commoditised scramble every quarter with four other countries for the remainder.
The "other quota" is usually fully utilised in the first week of each quarter and any product on the water or on the wharf still waiting entry after the quota is full has to pay the full out of quota import duty - not the way you would normally market a brand based high quality top of the range product.
As an example, just last week on July 2, the second day the grain-fed quota was opened for the July/September quarter, the "other quota" portion was already oversubscribed with 5061 tonnes awaiting allocation from Australia and the four other supplying countries, exceeding the 3700 tonnes of "other quota" actually available for the three month period.
By comparison there was just 128 tonnes of US beef awaiting allocation for the 7500 tonne US-specific share of the quota.
Despite the unused access, US use of their portion of the grain-fed beef quota could fall further.
The US Meat Export Federation argues that US beef is already priced at a steep premium compared to Australia and others in the EU beef market.
This they argue is due in part to the costly nature of producing non-hormone-treated cattle for the EU market which is not a normal practice in the US.
In addition, they argue there is a costly lack of flexibility associated with EU accreditation for HGP free cattle all the way down the supply chain.
Product must also come from EU-approved plants operating without the pathogen reduction technologies used normally in US plants which are not approved for the EU.
The USMEF suggests that the proposed EU Deforestation Regulation, which is scheduled to come into force at the end of the year, will further reduce use of the EU grain-fed quota by US exporters by adding further uncertainty. They argue that US exporters will lose interest in a market where they have to pay for additional deforestation-related attestations that "add no value to the product".
Before the deal with the EU was done by the US In 2019, Australia was competing for all of the 45,000 tonne duty free grain-fed beef access. In that competitive environment the US found it hard to compete.
In 2014, Australia shipped over 24,500 tonnes to the EU, mostly under the EU grain-fed beef quota. In 2022/2023 that had fallen to 7069 tonnes, a 70pc reduction. The market is a high quality Australian grain fed product, just not the access to market it.
Meanwhile the US sees less return in the increased access they negotiated. The "other quota" portion of the EU grain-fed quota will continue to decline until 2026, when the US share will rise to 35,000 tonnes, new access they now suggest they are unlikely to use.
In that year only 10,000 of the original 45,000 tonne grain-fed quota will be available for the remaining five countries including Australia to compete for.
Only an FTA could resolve this.
Without public holidays or weather related issues to impede livestock movement, the latent supply of slaughter ready cattle especially up north was evident as national slaughter hit 143,705 head for the week ending June 28, the largest national slaughter level since January 2020.
Reports of widespread rain across most parts of the eastern states since then is expected to lower that production level slightly for the latest week ending July 5.
Reports suggest that certainly some northern slaughter cattle have been held back as prices have stabilised hoping for a slight rise in processor grids in the weeks ahead.
As wintery conditions and frosts have their influence, if or when processor grids do improve, it's likely to encourage greater numbers to come forward with its subsequent impact on price.
Southern processors are still active in northern NSW and Queensland as separation of price begins to appear as southern supplies tighten while seasonal runs of northern cattle appear.
Despite the Australian dollar reaching its highest point against the US dollar in some weeks, record US livestock prices continue to underpin US import demand and we saw Meat and Livestock Australia's Processor Cow Indicator reach its highest point in more than a month last week reflecting a similar trend across most processor grids.
