A sad tale of unused EU beef access

By Steve Martyn
Updated July 12 2024 - 12:24pm, first published 12:15pm
Without a free trade agreement with the European Union that offers better access, the EU grain-fed beef quota is still the best (zero tariff) access Australian beef has to the EU market. The Land file picture.
June 30 marked the end of the 2023-24 quota year for the European Union's 45,000 tonne grain-fed beef quota.

