Trents dominate at Barana Simmental and Angus bull sale

Bulls showing an early maturity pattern were high on buyers' lists at the 24th Barana Simmental and Angus on-property sale on Friday, July 5, near Coolah.
Two bulls sold for an equal top-price of $10,000 with the stud females achieving a top of $6000.
The first bull to reach the top price was Barana Trent T085, a tan Simmental bull purchased by K and T Dean, Mallanganee.
Sired by Willandra Panama - who also produced the top-priced bull for the stud in 2023 - T085 sold to Keddstock's Ivan Price, Surat, Qld for $18,000.
The 22-month-old bull weighed 770 kilograms and recorded the largest eye muscle area measurement in the draft of 138 square centimetres and an scrotal circumference of 42cm.
He displayed estimated progeny differences (EPDs) in the top five per cent for rib eye area (REA), +1.03, while also placing in the top 20pc for calving ease and birth weight with figures of +7.7 and +4, respectively.
The other equal top-priced bull was an Angus bull, Barana Trent T18 SV, who was purchased by Hopkinson Pastoral, Coolah, for $10,000.
Sired by Pentire Rome R22, the 23-month-old bull recorded a 400-day weight figure of +107, along with a 600-day weight figure of +147 and a carcase weight figure of +85.
Barana Umina U37 topped the female portion of the catalogue and was purchased by an undisclosed online buyer for $6000.
The homozygous polled female was sired by Wormbete Sebastian S188 and out of Barana Ruby R030.
She tipped the scales at 413kg, while displaying a carcase weight in the top 15pc with a figure of +30.8 and a weaning weight figure or 80.9, placing her in the top 20pc.
The young female was described in the catalogue as an excellent type of female, showing all the Simmental breed characteristics, length, depth, width, but yet still refined.
The top-priced pen of PTIC commercial females reached $1900, purchased by Dathanti Pty Ltd, Binnaway.
Dathanti Pty Ltd, also purchased an additional three Simmental bulls.
The volume buyers throughout the sale were Country Style Simmentals, Eumungerie, who purchased four heifers to a top of $5000 to average $4500, while Weronga Pty Ltd, Coolah, purchased three Angus bulls to average $7000.
Overall, 11 of the 14 Simmental bulls offered sold to to $10,000 to an average of $7000, while the Angus portion topped at $10,000 to also average $7000, with seven of the eight bulls offered sold.
As for the females, eight of the nine offered sold to a top of $6000 to average $4571, while all four pens of commercial females sold to a top of $1900.
Barana stud principal Peter Cook said the sale went better than expected.
"It was good to see long time repeat buyers back," he said.
"We had reduced numbers this year due to seasonal conditions and low confidence with expected reduced returns from the commercial and fat markets."
The sale was conducted by Elders Gunnedah and Davidson and Cameron Coolah, with AuctionPlus providing the online interface.
