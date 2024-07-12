The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Trents dominate at Barana Simmental and Angus bull sale

Helen De Costa
By Helen de Costa
Updated July 12 2024 - 6:52pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Shannon, Elders Gunnedah, Peter and Charmaine Cook, Barana Simmentals, Marnie Schillert, Elders Gunnedah, Maddie Cook and Lynden Brown, Barana Simmentals. Picture supplied
Hugh Shannon, Elders Gunnedah, Peter and Charmaine Cook, Barana Simmentals, Marnie Schillert, Elders Gunnedah, Maddie Cook and Lynden Brown, Barana Simmentals. Picture supplied

Bulls showing an early maturity pattern were high on buyers' lists at the 24th Barana Simmental and Angus on-property sale on Friday, July 5, near Coolah.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen De Costa

Helen De Costa

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.