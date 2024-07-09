The Land
Central West Orana renewable energy zone gets planning approval

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
Updated July 9 2024 - 5:12pm, first published 12:00pm
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Penny Sharpe said that planning approval for the Central West Orana REZ paves the way for a significant boost in renewable energy generation.
The Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) has become an Australian first with planning approval secured for the 4.5 gigawatt transmission project.

