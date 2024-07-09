Central West Orana renewable energy zone gets planning approval

The Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) has become an Australian first with planning approval secured for the 4.5 gigawatt transmission project.
The NSW Government has said the Central-West Orana REZ project, which will generate the energy equivalent to powering 1.8 million homes, is expected to garner up to $20 billion in private investment in energy storage projects, which in turn will support around 5000 jobs during peak construction.
Work will now begin on the construction and operation of around 240 kilometres of transmission lines and infrastructure, connecting a number of renewable energy projects to the grid.
After the Environmental Impact Statement was exhibited late last year, the NSW Government assigned close to 100 approval conditions to support the rollout of the transmission project which is approximately 20,000sq-km.
Construction on the project works are expected in late 2024, with 2028 set as the timeline for initial operation to begin.
Not everyone is pleased with the planning approval going ahead. NSW Farmers has described the move as "concerning".
"It is concerning to see these projects progress before there are clear answers on how developers will minimise the impact of their projects on the community," a NSW Farmers spokesperson said.
"The developers must quickly establish how, where, and when they will the inform the community on the planning of the construction as an absolute priority.
"The community has been kept in the dark how the construction will be done on farming land, how the roads will handle the extra traffic, how the workforce will be accommodated and how the towns and villages will handle the influx of traffic and workers.
"Rural amenity has been damaged enough as a result of this rushed transition to renewable energy, so it's critical that construction, but also planning, of any renewable energy infrastructure is done in close consultation with the people who are going to have to live with it.
"The developer has an obligation to minimise impact on this rural area and ensure interruptions to ongoing land care and production are understood and managed with landholders."
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Penny Sharpe said that planning approval paves the way for a significant boost in renewable energy generation to replace aging coal-fired power stations.
"It's not just about clean energy. This project will bring long-term financial benefits to both NSW electricity consumers and the local communities which will host the Central-West Orana REZ," she said.
"The Minns Labor Government will continue to work closely with communities, the Australian Government and the preferred network operator to finalise the project."
