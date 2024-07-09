Coonamble's grassed up Sandhurst ready for 600 cows and calves | Video

The Land
Coonamble's grassed up Sandhurst ready for 600 cows and calves

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
July 9 2024
Sandhurst is a quality 3070 hectare (7580 acre) Central Western Plains property estimated to have a carrying capacity of 600 cows and calves or 4000 ewes.

