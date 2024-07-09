The Land

Focus on cow body condition as the natural and political climate heats up

July 9 2024 - 6:00pm
Dr David Johnston has worked on a new cow body composition trait for Australian beef herds. Picture by Kim Woods
Cow body condition will become an important new trait for future proofing a beef cattle herd in southern Australia in a variable natural and political climate.

