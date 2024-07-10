Remember, safety first at work and on the farm

Farming is not a nine to five job and there's certainly no clocking out and closing the office door at the end of the day.
Farms are businesses, but they are also homes for the families who work so hard to produce the food and fibre that feeds and clothes our nation.
But farming is no game in our landscape, with big machines, big animals and big distances all creating big risks that need serious attention.
Whether it's cattle, cotton or canola, you're working hard to produce. Farming is a family affair for many, which is why those risks must be managed and monitored for the safety of all those involved.
Next week marks National Farm Safety Week, so there's no better time to have a look at the workplace health and safety plans you have in place on your property for yourself, your workers and your loved ones.
Operational requirements are constantly changing and it's always better to be proactive about updating processes.
Small changes, from using the right tools or machines for the right tasks to wearing protective equipment, can make the world of difference when it comes to making sure everyone gets home safely at the end of each day.
Inducting and training employees properly, maintaining machinery and putting plans in place for emergencies, such as flood or fire that are all too common on-farm, are also some other ways we can be safe, rather than sorry.
Farming is a necessary endeavour - make no mistake about that - but there is no doubt it can also be a dangerous one. We need our farmers, and their families do too.
NSW Farmers is proud to host a series of farm safety workshops next week to help make your place safer. Head to the NSW Farmers Facebook page for more information on these events which will be delivered as part of our Farm Safety Advisory Program thanks to funding from SafeWork NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.