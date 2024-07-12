Spring Fling bulls a good fit for Schwartz family at Dorrigo

SHORTHORN cattle have been in the mix for Bruce and Julie Schwartz for many years.
The couple, along with their children Brad and Loren, run a 200-head commercial herd which includes Shorthorn and Angus breeders at Eldon Park, on the eastern side of Dorrigo, where they've been since moving from Biniguy in 2016.
Mr Schwartz has been sourcing his Shorthorn bulls through the Spring Fling Shorthorn sale at Tamworth for the past six years.
He likes being able to select a bull from multiple vendors.
"It's the closest multi-vendor sale to us and it's a good time year because the national sale is too early," Mr Schwartz said.
"We join in the spring so we don't want to have to look after the bull until joining. We like to bring them home, ready to work.
"The Tamworth sale also has a good mix of bulls, from the long western bulls to the high country bulls that suit our area."
Among the studs Mr Schwartz has supported through the Spring Fling sale are Ronelle Park, Oakton and Nagol Park and Leeds.
"The Leeds bulls, from David and Gillian Leeds, seem to suit our operation pretty well.
"Their calves have got good growth rates and because of their butt shape they look a million dollars when we sell them."
Structure and shape is the main focus when Mr Schwartz is selecting bulls, along with low birthweight and short gestation length.
"We're keeping a lot of the purebred heifers, and because they're the earlier heifers, they're more likely to have that shorter gestation length and fertility," he said.
"We have a nine-week joining period, and fertility has improved.
"We preg test in January, and anything not in calf gets culled."
Surplus heifers are sold through the annual weaner sales, alongside the steers.
"We try to get them ready for the Ray White Top of the Drop annual weaner sale at Dorrigo in March," Mr Schwartz said.
"They're calving now so they're nine to 10 months of age by the sale, and we hope to get them to 350 kilograms, but most will be over 300kg.
"All of the crossbred calves are sold through the same weaner sale, providing they're ready, and if they're not ready, they can go in the later sale in May."
With limited pasture growth in the colder months, the Schwartz family has to supplementary feed in winter.
"That's the biggest difference between here and in the west," Mr Schwartz said.
"In the wintertime we've got to give them silage.
"We engage a local contractor to cut, bale and wrap out silage in the summer when the grass is plentiful.
"It's made up of lower nutrient grasses but it bulks them up, and once we get a break in spring, the kikuyu gets going again.
"The more you mow kikuyu, the more it grows, and the first four inches of it is pretty good feed and they do well on it.
"Kikuyu is okay for us as cow and calf producers but it takes a fair bit more managing to use as a fattening job."
A QUALITY run of bulls has been catalogued for the NSW Shorthorns 35th annual Spring Fling Bull Sale at Tamworth on July 25.
The sale features 43 bulls from nine NSW studs - Oakton and Greenshades, both from Wallendbeen; Leeds, Jerilderie, NSW; K.O. and Eselar Park, Forbes; Marrington, Narromine; Terra and Terralea, Dubbo; and Kamilaroi, Tamworth.
Sale chairman Keith Ridley said while the number of vendors had dropped, the quality of bulls remained high.
"We have bulls to suit all production systems, and buyers from NSW and Queensland, looking for bulls from vealer to bullock productions.
"Because it's a multi-vendor sale you get different types to suit different end markets."
The Tamworth sale has been a great starting point for many young and smaller studs over the years, Mr Ridley said.
"It's a good opportunity for the smaller studs that have one or two bulls to sell, and the number of studs starting their own sale, after selling through Spring Fling, is amazing.
"It's important that we keep this sale going to keep that platform for the younger people who want to be part of the breed."
Bidding will be available in person and online via StockLive, which has been a successful way to attract buyers in the past.
"It's rather amazing how buyers have adopted the technology of buying sight unseen, but with all the information they're given," Mr Ridley said.
"The catalogue is available now, and raw data will be available on the day.
"They'll be scanned for EMA (eye muscle area), rib and rump fat, IMF (intramuscular fat) and weight, and they'll all have scrotal measurements.
"We get that done on the Wednesday (July 24) before 10am, so that people travelling through town, going into one of the other sales, can view them then, before the other sale so that they know what their options are."
Kamilaroi Shorthorns will sell through the Spring Fling Shorthorn sale for the first time in 2024, with an exceptional young sire on offer.
The Calrossy Anglican School stud, based at Tamworth, usually sells all its bulls at the National Shorthorn Show and Sale, held at Dubbo in June.
Selling as lot 26 in the July 25 sale is Kamilaroi Golden Time T28, a 23-month-old deep-bodied red bull by Sprys Goldenrod P39 and from Kamilaroi Steffi K12, that was used in the stud as a yearling.
"This year we had one too many for the kids to lead at Dubbo, so we've put him in the Spring Fling sale because we thought he would suit the commercial market," Calrossy teacher and cattle team manager Kathy De Jong said.
"He is a beautiful commercial bull that we've joined to heifers, with two calves so far by him, and both really easy calving.
"He's by Sprys Goldenrod who's a pretty new sire to the breed and has really good EPD (expected progeny differences) figures.
"He's a very versatile bull, suited to any herd."
