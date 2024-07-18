The Land

GenAngus workshop an eye-opening experience

Ruth Schwager
By Ruth Schwager
July 18 2024 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GenAngus participant Elliott Connors, who learnt a lot about himself and how he can improve communication in the workplace and at home. Picture supplied
GenAngus participant Elliott Connors, who learnt a lot about himself and how he can improve communication in the workplace and at home. Picture supplied

ELLIOTT Connors always wanted to work in agriculture, but became an accountant as a way to get into farming.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruth Schwager

Ruth Schwager

Journalist

Ruth Schwager is a journalist with the national agricultural features team.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.