GenAngus workshop an eye-opening experience

ELLIOTT Connors always wanted to work in agriculture, but became an accountant as a way to get into farming.
Now he gets the best of both worlds with a small property at Scone, alongside his accountant position at Angus Australia, where he manages the finance team of four employees.
Mr Connors was one of 13 GenAngus participants who attended a week-long intensive workshop at Christchurch, New Zealand.
The workshop covered everything from mindset and behaviour profiling, to all aspects of business and farm management.
Mr Connors said GenAngus was more intense than he expected, with plenty of opportunities for self-reflection and self-improvement.
"Other staff had given me some guidance and said it was full on, but they said 'stay out as long as you can, talk to as many people as you can, introduce yourself to everybody, get involved in everything, and be vulnerable', so I made the most of the opportunity," he said.
"They were some long days, taking in so much information, but the biggest thing for me was learning about how to get better at something - just by doing a little bit more every day, you'll make big improvements over time."
Having to talk to strangers on the street about the beef industry was a daunting, but bonding experience.
Public speaking and active listening were skills Mr Connors wanted to improve.
"That was the task, and it's not something I'd usually be comfortable doing, but as soon as we got together and started working as a team, working on the questions together, and watching the first person do it, we actually enjoyed it."
The best thing about GenAngus was that it wasn't a competition, he said.
"A big lesson I learnt, and I'd hear from the people who had done it before, was to just take as much in as you can and don't think you have to have all the answers.
"It's not a competition, there's no award at the end, so it's just everybody getting in and working together, and now we want to do something together that can give back to the Angus community and the wider beef industry."
The GenAngus conference also signalled that he'd made the right decision in leaving a 16-year stint with a local accounting firm to take on the job with Angus Australia 12 months ago.
After dealing with burnout through the COVID-19 years, and finding himself at a crossroad, he challenged himself to make changes in his career.
He had an opportunity to participate in a mentor program through his professional accounting membership organisation, where he was paired up with an accountant from Sydney who was able to help him set goals around what he wanted to do and who he wanted to work for.
He was asked to write a list of 10 businesses he'd like to work for and started contacting them to ask about employment opportunities.
"Every one of those 10 businesses was in agriculture, like Elders, Nutrien, Palgrove, and I'd written to eight and got calls back, but they just didn't have a job at the time. I was about to write to Angus Australia and the job came up, and it's been a perfect fit, talking cows with members, using my accounting skills, and giving more meaning to owning my own cattle.
"Being part of GenAngus, close to 12 months since I started at Angus Australia, also feels like closure on my old career, where I'd worked for 16 years, but you can have a job that makes you happy to go to work every day."
The GenAngus program should help with communication in the workplace and at home.
Mr Connors and his wife Allyson run stud Red Angus cattle on their small holding, with him handling the administration and book work and Mrs Connors looking after a lot of the farm work.
"She's outside and I do a lot of the books and business side, and we work very differently, so it will help us in the way we communicate, to work together," he said.
"Al just gets things done, and I'm more of the procrastinator, always planning in my head what we're doing and I want everything perfect, because that's my job - the numbers have got to balance."
