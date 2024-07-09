How to save money on bathroom renovation: Expert tips and tricks

This is branded content.
You are probably thinking about renovating your bathroom to enhance its aesthetic value and functionality.
This is going to be an exciting project, but it can be very costly. Here are some helpful tips and tricks from experts that can help you save money while accomplishing the bathroom you always have dreamed of.
Evaluate your financial resources to determine the maximum amount you can comfortably spend. List all potential expenses, including labor, materials, fixtures, decor, and a buffer for unexpected costs.
Allocate a bathroom renovation budget for each category, ensuring the total remains within your budget, and set aside a 10-20% contingency fund for unforeseen expenses.
Bathroom remodel cost can skyrocket because of plumbing changes. Upgrading the toilet, sink, and shower while keeping them in their existing positions can lead to significant cost savings.
Reducing labour costs, design changes, and the need for additional permits can save between $5,000 and $20,000. Additionally, maintaining the current layout can speed up the renovation process and decrease the risk of encountering hidden issues.
When selecting fixtures and fittings, such as faucets, showerheads, and towel racks, you don't always need the most expensive options.
Many stylish and high-quality fixtures are available at lower prices. For a wide range of affordable options, check out Buildmat Bathrooms.
You can save money on bathroom remodel costs by doing demolition work yourself. Removing old tiles, fixtures, and fittings requires minimal tools and effort. However, take the necessary safety precautions and dispose of materials properly.
Painting is another task that most homeowners can handle independently. Whether it's the walls or cabinetry, a fresh coat of paint can dramatically improve your bathroom's appearance.
Similarly, consider doing other finishing touches like installing towel racks, mirrors, and light fixtures yourself. However, avoid tasks beyond your skill level, as mistakes could lead to damage or wasted resources.
Instead of replacing your bathtub or sink in your bathroom remodeling project, consider refinishing them to save on your bathroom renovation budget.
Professional refinishing can make old fixtures look brand new at a fraction of the cost of buying new ones. If your cabinets are in good condition, repainting or refinishing them can be a cost-effective alternative to replacement.
Try to find materials that have been salvaged or otherwise reclaimed to work into your renovation.
Reclaimed items, such as old lumber, antique light fixtures, or antique mirrors, will add a lot of character to your bathroom without the hefty price tag. Check local salvage yards, thrift stores, and online auction sites for the perfect piece.
Refinishing your bathroom shelving is a cost-effective way to update the look and match your decor. Clean and sand the shelves, apply a suitable primer, and choose a paint or stain that complements your bathroom's color scheme. Finish with a clear sealant to protect against moisture.
Low-flow toilets, faucets, and showerheads can lessen the volume of water flowing out and, in turn, reduce your bills in an average bathroom remodel.
By replacing regular lighting with LED lighting, you further cut down energy consumption since lighting is very life-prolonging.
While LED lights do typically cost more at the outset than regular bulbs, they save you even more in the long term through reduced electricity costs and less frequent replacement.
Simple upgrades like new towels, a bathmat, and a shower curtain can significantly enhance your bathroom's feel. Changing light fixtures is another DIY-friendly way to improve the bathroom's ambiance and overall look.
To further elevate the aesthetic on a budget, add elements like decorative plants, decorative baskets, art prints, or a chic shower curtain. Use a large mirror or a cluster of mirrors with light-colored paint to reflect light and make the space appear brighter.
Instead of stone or expensive tiles, consider very cost-effective alternatives such as luxury vinyl planks or tiles that very closely emulate the surface character of their natural counterparts.
Laminate flooring is another budget-friendly material with all the appearance of hardwood but at a fraction of the cost.
Always get quotes from more than one contractor so that you can compare the prices for their professional services. References and reviews should be used to ensure quality work for a fair price. When dealing with contractors, never hesitate to negotiate.
Some may give discounts or point out cost-saving alternatives. Building good relationships with your contractor also yields savings in the future on other projects.
While remodeling your bathroom can be expensive, careful planning can help you achieve a fully functional and attractive space without breaking the bank.
If you're still not quite sure, there is no harm in consulting professionals for advice according to your specific needs and circumstances.
