Future stud sire smashes Polldale Shorthorn on-property sale record

Buyers sought bulls with outstanding muscle pattern and even fat cover at the annual Polldale Shorthorn on-property sale near Dubbo.
At auction, Polldale sold 29 of 38 bulls to a top price of $45,000 to average $8400.
Following spirited bidding, the top-priced bull, Polldale ZZ Tarmac, was knocked down to Belmore Shorthorns, Naracoorte, SA, setting new on-property record of $45,000.
Nicholas Job, Royalla Shorthorns, Yeoval, was the under-bidder.
Sired by Royalla ZZ Top R046 and out of Polldale Roany 174TH, the 24-month-old bull weighed 938 kilograms with a raw data scan of 137 squared centimetres for eye muscle area, 13 millimetres for rib fat, 18mm for rump fat, 7.2 per cent for intramuscular fat, and 42 centimetres for scrotal circumference.
Tarmac also displayed estimated progeny differences (EPDs) in the top 25pc for docility, and top 30pc for calving ease, weaning and yearling weight.
The sale-topper will strengthen the attributes we have been striving to maintain in our herd, said Belmore stud principal Andy Withers.
"He is extremely complete, almost perfect structurally, with a wonderful spine, outstanding muscle pattern and even fat cover," Mr Withers said.
"Overall he's got great aesthetic appeal and a wonderful set of figures which only reinforces what I see physically.
"He also has a very soft, fine red coat which is an important trait as we sell a lot of bulls into pastoral country around the Lake Eyre and Tibooburra regions."
Mr Withers said Tarmac will be used over 30 stud cows this year, but he also plans to collect semen for an AI program in the spring.
Volume buyer Nadine and Dan Mattiske, Yarraville Pty Ltd, Wirrinya, purchased a draft of six bulls to average $6000.
"We looked for marbling, volume in the carcase and plenty of bone," Mr Mattiske said.
"We use Shorthorn bulls over our cows and Wagyu over our heifers, so we're trying to breed bigger framed cows and quick doing steers that will get to feedlot weights quickly or bullocks that will grow out to 650kg."
Mr and Mrs Mattiske have purchased Polldale bulls for 23 years and run 450 breeding cows.
"With the downturn last spring in the cattle market we made the decision to hold onto some cattle with the hope that things would improve, which they are, so we're looking to re-join again and needed a few more numbers in the bulls," Mr Mattiske said.
"We're calving at the moment so the bulls will head into the cows in the next month."
Polldale stud co-principal Ned Williams said the family was extremely happy with the sale of Tarmac, who set a new on-property record.
"It is very exciting for us and we're happy to be able to put forward a bull that we think so highly of, with semen retained," he said.
"We have a lot of confidence in him and he is the direction that we want to go in, and we're even happier that he has gone to a well-known stud.
"It was also really good to see the support we received, not only with lot three, but throughout the sale as well."
WR Simson, Oxley, Vic, purchased Polldale Treacherous for $14,000.
Sired by Polldale Quartermaster Q103 and out of Polldale Action Duchess 210TH, the 26-month-old bull weighed 1002 kilograms with a raw data scan of 135cm/sq for EMA, 10mm for rib fat, 15mm for rump fat, 7.2pc for IMF, and 40.5 centimetres for scrotal circumference.
Willowan Pastoral Co, Walgett, purchased three bulls to a top of $10,000 to average $7333.
Merotherie Pastoral Company, Dunedoo, purchased Polldale Tango for $12,000.
Matt Corbett, Oberon, purchased two bulls for a top price of $8,000.
Matthew Passmore, Yumeena, Forbes, purchased two bulls to average $6000.
Winnabri Partnership, Trangie, purchased two bulls to average $6000.
In the females, 12/12 cows with calves sold to a top-price of $3000 to average $2750 and 34/34 heifers sold to $2200 to average $1650.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien and Elders with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
