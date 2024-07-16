Job gains in the US with June figures above expectations

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its June figures on Friday which showed an increase of 206,000 in total nonfarm payroll employment.
While the headline figure beats the market expectation of 190,000 for June, the April and May employment numbers were revised down by 57,000 and 54,000, respectively, due to additional reports received and recalculation of seasonal factors.
Most of the job gains in June occurred in government, plus 70,000 jobs, health care, plus 49,000 jobs, and social assistance industry, plus 34,000 jobs.
The unemployment rate also ticked up slightly to 4.1 per cent which is higher than the 4pc rate expected by the market.
The mixed payroll results saw yields fall across the curve with the US 10-year yield lower by 5bps and ended the week at 4.28pc.
The US two-year yield also dipped by 6.8bps to 4.6pc post payroll results.
The pricing for a rate cut in September has now risen to 82.4pc and the cumulative cuts priced in by the end of 2024 also ticked up from 47.8bps to 50.8bps.
The US CPI data is due for release on Thursday night this week, which will make an interesting comparator to the June 2024 Survey of Consumer Expectations released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
According to the survey, the consumer expectations of the median one year-ahead inflation has dropped back to 3pc and the five-year number also declined to 2.8pc.
The median three-year ahead inflation expectations, however, ticked up slightly by 0.1 percentage point to 2.9pc.
Minerals and energy markets continue to experience volatility in June.
Prices for benchmark Brent crude oil dipped to around $US75 per barrel in early June before bouncing back strong and finished June at above $US80/barrel.
Iron ore spot prices continue to experience weakness due to China's economic downturn, growing trade tensions and its weak property construction market.
However, the price weakness in iron ore may be partially offset by the strong manufacturing sector in China.
Gold on the other hand, has remained at historically high levels even after the recent pull back from $US2427 per ounce to closer to $US2300/oz.
The easing of the price was partly triggered by investors who are taking profit at the back of the strong rally since the start of the year.
