Wirruna Poll Herefords a breed leader in marbling

Richard and Ian Locke, the second and third generation of stud principals at Wirruna Poll Herefords, which marks 75 years in 2024. Picture supplied

A DISCIPLINED approach to breeding and extensive recording to identify high performing genetics has led to Wirruna's highly fertile herd with exceptional marbling.



Wirruna Poll Herefords, based at Holbrook, New South Wales, is recognised as one of the most well-recorded herds in the country for Breedplan, and has demand from stud and commercial producers in Australia and overseas.

Wirruna was part of the original validation project that became the foundation of Breedplan evaluation.

Stud principal Ian Locke began carcase scanning animals for eye muscle area and rib and rump fat in 1990 and in 1998, marbling (intramuscular fat percentage) was added to the list of Breedplan traits.

"During the 1990s we were engaged with meat scientists and geneticists via Breedplan and had involvement in the Beef Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) projects established in 1992 and the launching of Meat Standards Australia (MSA) grading system in 1998," Mr Locke said.

"For the first time, good science (Beef CRCs) and consumer taste tests (MSA) were gathering solid data around carcase characteristics and linking those traits to consumer taste, and marbling was found to be key to a satisfactory eating experience of beef."

Wirruna Poll Herefords is known for its exceptional carcase quality, having the highest marbling in the Hereford breed in Australia and New Zealand. Picture supplied

Marbling has since been a key trait in Wirruna's breeding objectives.

According to June 2024 Hereford Breedplan, Wirruna prefix animals now represent 71 per cent of the top 100 animals in the Hereford breed for the IMF estimated breeding value (EBV), including the highest seven animals. In the top 100 Hereford sires used, 41pc of the highest marbling sires are Wirruna prefix animals.

"Breedplan informed us that we had good variation of marbling in our herd, and with good heritability, we knew we had the scope to select for it and drive the trait in our herd," Mr Locke said.

"Since that time, the accuracy of the IMF EBV has grown and the herd now has the highest level of genetic marbling in the Australian and New Zealand Hereford populations.



"This has been achieved in a balanced trait selection approach, not at the detriment to other important cattle performance traits."

The process of measuring the whole herd - carcase scanning both females and male to identify variation in the herd - has been key to the stud's success.

"Being able to identify and select higher marbling genetics, both maternal and paternal, and being consistent with the breeding objective, has resulted in our top position in the breed.

"Having an involvement in the Herefords Australia BIN projects and subsequent progeny testing activities to add actual carcase performance data of steer progeny to the reference population, and selecting outside AI (artificial insemination) sires that show good marbling traits has continued to improve intramuscular fat in the herd."

The Wirruna herd's marbling, compared to the breed average, based on intramuscular estimated breeding values of registered cattle. Picture supplied

While marbling has been an important component of Wirruna's breeding objective, that trait selection hasn't occurred at the expense of other important economic traits, like fertility or muscling, Mr Locke said.

Wirruna is a 5 star completeness of performance herd for Breedplan, which reflects the stud's efforts to record as many of the animals and traits available, improving both the accuracy of the data and the ability to choose superior genetics.

"Our focus on driving index values is part of our breeding objective and is core to being able to achieve a balanced selection of a range of traits and assist with overcoming negative correlations between traits," Mr Locke said.

"From a commercial client's perspective, having a higher marbling herd may yield benefits at the kill floor and to the end consumer, but the benefits aren't close to traits like higher herd fertility, appropriate growth and calving ease outcomes that have direct influence on herd performance on-farm.

"Long-term clients recognise that building higher carcase quality into the herd is a long game and can position a producer into feeder and premium beef markets with a preferred supplier status."

Stud sire Wirruna Querido Q266, is an exceptional carcase bull by EFB Validated, a high marbling US sire. Hes in the top 1 per cent of the breed for eye muscle area and has the highest EBV for intramuscular fat of any sire in the Hereford breed, with good calving ease, strong early growth and moderate mature cow weight. Picture supplied

Many of Wirruna's commercial clients are targeting feeder markets and selling direct to processors, particularly grassfed branded beef programs.

"Herefords particularly perform well in these grassfed markets, achieving good weight for age, with lower ossification scores due to earlier turnoff and the holy grail for these markets is to achieve marbling off grass."

There has been no compromise to fertility with the focus on carcase characteristics. Cows are run under high stocking rate pressure, with fertility a high priority.

To remain in the Wirruna breeding herd, females are expected to raise a live calf at two years of age and every year after, with a tight six-week joining period. Cows that fail are culled from the breeding herd.

"Wirruna genetics have grown a reputation for being easy-care and easy calving,with good carcase shape and quality, and they're docile cattle," Mr Locke said.

"Over the years, particularly given our engagement with animal geneticists and industry research projects, we have come to recognise the benefits of various carcase traits, like muscle and fat, to other herd performance metrics, and we now identify higher muscle cows with improved fertility and calving ease."

Wirruna's S-bulls as weaners. The stud has been performance recording for many years and has one of the most well-recorded herds in the country for Breedplan. Picture supplied

The work done to increase marbling was evident in the 2022-drop cohort of the American Hereford Association (AHA) National Reference Sire Program.

The evaluation was carried out by Olsen Ranches in Nebraska, producing 300 steers from 18 leading industry sires and measuring traits including feed efficiency (dry matter intake and average daily gain), birth and growth traits and carcase traits of muscle, fat and marbling.

The progeny of the only Australian bull tested, Wirruna Matty M288, topped the carcase test and finished in the top five of the growth test.

Matty's progeny were among the heaviest at every weigh period and they graded 57pc prime, and the entire group graded 100pc choice.

On the AHA US genetic evaluation system as at June 2024, Wirruna Matty ranks in the top 1pc of the breed for their index values, top 1pc for marbling and carcase weight and top 23pc for muscle.

"These results serve as a good validation of the Wirruna program and its carcase credentials, domestically and internationally."

Wirruna Steakout S457 is the second highest marbling sire in the breed and is a leading AI sire in the Wirruna stable. Picture supplied

Wirruna stud marks 75 years

Wirruna Poll Hereford stud has been owned and managed by the Locke family for three generations, and this year they'll celebrate 75 years of the stud.



"An important aspect to Wirruna's longevity has been the ability of the management to remain at the forefront of modern breeding technologies and offer genetics and services that are most relevant to our commercial beef breeding client," Mr Locke said.



"The fact that Wirruna Poll Hereford stud has a long history does not infer traditional, but instead success by innovation."



Ian and Diney Locke with their daughter Annabel Locke. Picture supplied

The herd was established by Ian's grandparents Aubrey and Ruby Locke in 1949, with the first calf, Wirruna Romeo (Aust Herdbook of Poll Hereford cattle No. 2155), born on November 8, 1949.

The stud's success was recognised by a large number of show ribbons and many hoof and hook competition awards, with Wirruna being a leading herd in the show ring through the 1950s and '60s.

When Richard Locke succeeded his father as principal of the stud in the early 1970s, he was frustrated by the stud industry's concentration on showing cattle rather than being aligned to the needs of commercial cattleman.



This led to him starting performance testing in 1972, and he needed to re-educate his client base away from the over-fed, show orientated bulls to buying grass-fed bulls selected on performance and high fertility under commercial stress conditions.

A significant development that emerged in the 1970s was the introduction of performance recording of beef cattle through the National Beef Recording Scheme.



Richard was a pioneer in performance recording and the Wirruna herd was used as part of the validation of what became Breedplan, launched in 1985.



Current principal Ian Locke has continued that strong focus on performance recording since he became stud master in 1994, and now calves 600 registered females, selling about 200 bulls each year.



The stud will mark 75 years at its annual on-property spring bull and female sale on Wednesday, August 28.

On offer are 70 bulls, including five Wirruna sires, and 35 pregnancy tested in calf T-heifers, offered as individual, stud and commercial group lots.

Bidding is available in person and online via AuctionsPlus, and buyers are welcome to view the cattle on the stud's open day on day one of the 2024 Southern Beef Week Field Days on Monday, July 29.



Wirruna bulls are sold in the stud's annual on-property sale. On offer in the August 28 sale are 70 bulls, including five Wirruna sires. Picture supplied