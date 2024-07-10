AgSkilled extension is good news for farmers

The agriculture industry workforce has received a boost after the NSW Government announced a $5 million extension the AgSkilled program.
An industry-led training program, AgSkilled is designed to assist the ag workforce in coping with the fast-moving changes in the industry driven by innovation, research, and technology.
The program delivered 601 courses across 145 locations in NSW over the past 12 months, with 2536 participants.
In an impressive statistic, 95 per cent of participants went on to complete their course.
Some of the courses included in the AgSkilled program include honeybee biosecurity, chemical risk management, biosecurity training for managers/supervisors and farm workers/employees, farm business planning and operating and managing remote pilot aircraft systems.
AgSkilled is delivered by Training Services NSW in partnership with industry associations, the NSW Department of Primary Industries, and the Agriculture, Food, and Animal Management Industry Training Advisory Body (ITAB).
One operation making the most of AgSkilled is Tarrabah Pastoral Co, a small family operation close to Tamworth.
Tarrabah, owned and operated by Gerard and Lucy Gallagher, is a 2000-hectare grazing enterprise with 500 Angus breeders and approximately 2000 Merino ewes.
Tarrabah also do some opportunistic feedlotting and they required upskilling so they could take advantage and make the operational changes needed.
Mrs Gallagher said having a program like AgSkilled has helped their business "immensely".
"I've attended a few safety events through WorkSafe NSW and NSW Farmers and these made me more aware of the safety issues we have in our farm business," she said.
"It's not only the risk of harm, but also the social and legal implications of having an incident on-farm that bothered me.
"AgSkilled ticked all the boxes for us, it helped us to learn the safe way to do things but then also provided evidence of the training in the form of certificates and licenses.
"I also think the training helped to build the morale of our team. We were prepared to spend the time and money to invest in the safety of our team members which sends the message that our employees are important to us."
Mrs Gallagher said that AgSkilled was very easy to access.
"Basically we listed the areas of concern where we felt we needed training, such as tractor safety, working at heights and confined spaces, for example, and then it was a case of organising suitable dates for the training," she said.
"For most of the courses, the trainers came to us on-farm, delivered the theory component on our verandah and then we each completed the practical assessment in the afternoon.
"It was informative and useful, and being such a small group we all felt comfortable to ask questions and discuss things.
"As we also have a forklift, we needed to travel to Gunnedah to complete the three-day course and acquire the licence, but we were able to do this when it suited us - so we weren't all away from the farm at once."
The Tarrabah team, which also includes recent high school graduate Hamish Dunbier, has more AgSkilled training in it's future.
"We're looking at using AgSkilled to keep us and our employees up-to-date with things like first aid, manual handling, Side-by-side operation and operating and maintaining chainsaws," Mrs Gallagher said.
"This is particularly important if we need to refresh, or if we employ new people who need training."
Mr Dunbier, who completed a school-based traineeship with Tarrabah through Year 11 and Year 12, now works at the operation full-time and said he found great benefit through the AgSkilled program.
"It taught me a lot and really opened my eyes," he said.
"It helped me give more attention to detail and to do things with the right procedure.
"And it definitely gave me a bit more confidence doing the day-to-day activities on-farm."
Mr Dunbier is looking forward to completing more training.
"The more skills you get, the better," he said. "I don't think you can ever have too many.
"Even with chainsaws and the buggy, they can be a very dangerous thing and to have someone teach you the right way and give you a little bit more of an understanding of it is very important."
He said that the Gallaghers investing the time and training in their staff was significant.
"It makes you feel appreciated. Seeing them investing in you as an employee is a good feeling," Mr Dunbier said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.