The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Who's counting? Team tallies the final numbers in Nationals' victory

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated July 10 2024 - 5:20pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incoming Northern Tablelands MP Brendan Moylan, inset, and the seat's electoral manager Peter Dooley and senior assistant Stephen Cotter, who have just completed final counting of all ballot papers from the June 22 by-election. Picture supplied
Incoming Northern Tablelands MP Brendan Moylan, inset, and the seat's electoral manager Peter Dooley and senior assistant Stephen Cotter, who have just completed final counting of all ballot papers from the June 22 by-election. Picture supplied

Brendan Moylan will officially become the Northern Tablelands MP on Friday, July 12 after the full count of votes in the June 22 by-election was completed on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.