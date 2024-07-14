It's always best to check the research data when choosing fertilisers

I get many requests for an opinion on multiple fertiliser issues, I guess, because of extensive advertising and promotion, as well as big costs involved.
There will be questions like do these biological products work, what about adding them to rock phosphate, and what about this advocated new product?
"Trust nobody! Test it yourself, but test it properly."
That was the advice given by leading researchers Neal Menzies and Peter Dart, University of Queensland, and Mike Bell, DPI Queensland, in the paper Soil additives to stimulate N fixing and P availability - science, myth and legend.
This paper was delivered to Grains Research and Development Corporation update conferences several years ago.
The advice, to base fertiliser on solid science and not testimonials, remains relevant today.
Similarly a comprehensive review of published literature and research data overall found limited positive response from a large range of biological products promoted for use in cropping.
This study, authored by CSIRO scientist Dr Mark Farrell and colleagues found there was a general lack of evidence for the efficacy of biological inputs within the broadacre dry-land grains context.
It was published a few years ago as a 68-page final report.
Broad definition of biological inputs investigated included alternative fertilisers, bio-stimulants, microbial inoculants (mycorrhizal fungi/rhizobia), humates, composts, manures and biochars - pelletised forms and extracts such as compost teas.
Data was sourced from local reports, international peer-reviewed literature, as well as collating an inventory of Australian sourced biological inputs.
Few significant results were found either in the glasshouse, or in a series of eight field experiments across two growing seasons.
Further research found no positive effect of bio-stimulants or humates on wheat capture of nitrogen, either from soil or from legume residue.
The study noted that while there are positive results observed in scientifically rigorous studies, these can often be very context specific.
Many of the positive results either came from laboratory or glasshouse experiments, and on higher value crops such as vegetables.
As part of the three-year study, eight field experiments were established across Australian grain-growing regions, including Rankins Springs and Parkes.
The authors noted further long-term research was required to identify whether amendments might have cumulative effects in the medium term.
The authors do not discount that biological input may have effects beyond one season if re-applied annually.
Another reported study from a few years ago, led by Colin McMaster, NSW Department of Primary Industries, and colleagues conducted at Gunningbland, near Parkes, noted there are commonly no savings to be made by switching to many products' alternative to conventional fertilisers like MAP for the correction of phosphorus deficiency.
The research, conducted over four winter crop seasons, involved wheat and canola.
Nitrogen was added where necessary to ensure each product was assessed for phosphorus responsiveness on equal terms.
Grain yield increased as MAP fertiliser rate increased. Twenty kilograms per hectare of phosphorus increased grain yield on average by 631kg/ha per crop.
Rock phosphate did not have a positive effect on grain yield when averaged over the duration of this research.
Biological products such as "microbe friendly" seed treatments and "biological inoculants" were also assessed when used in conjunction with rock phosphate.
Results indicated yield performance from the combinations was considerably lower than from MAP at equivalent phosphorus rates.
Other research on pastures - including research I was involved with in my NSW DPI days - showed rock phosphate, with comparable sulphur rates added, generally performed well below single super at equivalent raw phosphate levels.
Much research is underway assessing various alternatives or adjuncts to conventional fertilisers. Who knows what the future holds as advances occur.
Like all product developments, it is important to carefully evaluate information and check that it is backed by sound relevant research, including replicated randomised scientifically analysed field trials with crops such as wheat, canola and pulses.
Next week: 50 years of the pasture legume serradella.
