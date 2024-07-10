Man dies after crash in the state's North West

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the North West.
Emergency services were called to Blue Vale Road, about 27 kilometres north west of Gunnedah, at roughly 3.45pm on Tuesday, July 9, following reports of a crash, police said in a statement.
"Officers attached to Oxley Police District attended the scene and found a vehicle had struck a tree," the statement read.
"The driver and sole occupant, a man aged in his 60s, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but he was unable to be revived.
"A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced."
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.