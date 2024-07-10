New super food in black rice a win for Northern Rivers growers

A partnership between The Natural Rice Company and Southern Cross University is developing dry-land grown hybrid black rice varieties adapted to the Northern Rivers' growing climate.
These rain-fed types are also suited to the modern healthy diet, while offering a vastly reduced climate footprint.
The project, into its third year, was this week awarded an injection of $417,000 over the next three years from the Australian Research Council.
In particular the money will be spent on speed-breeding techniques in environmentally controlled greenhouses to grow two crops a year, with the aim of delivering new varieties of hybrid black rice, suited to the moist and humid conditions of a Northern Rivers' sub-tropical summer, within three to five years.
An added benefit of growing rain-fed rice outside a flooded paddy is that methane production is vastly reduced.
Previously parents have been selected from source black rice varieties made available through the Philippines International Rice Research Institute, with first crosses hand-pollinated from locally adapted commercial brown rice.
Currently trial work has selected desirable plants to the fifth self-pollinating generation. At least F7 is required to produce stable desirable traits. It can be more than a couple years beyond that point in breeding to declare a variety suited for commercial release.
"But breeding is a continuous work," noted project leader Dr Szabolcs Lehoczki-Krsjak, a research fellow at the university. "There will be a need for ongoing funding."
Rice consultant for The Natural Rice Co Steve Rogers said the chosen varities' low-glucose index black grain, rich in anti-oxidants, retains the nutty taste and textures of locally adapted brown rice, grown aerobically already on the Northern Rivers.
One of those promising varieties is Tachiminori, first introduced to the district with just a handful of seeds, by pioneering grower Gary Wooley, Tuckurimba, regarded as the Johnny Appleseed of the Northern Rivers' dryland rice industry.
"It takes time to get the right grain," Mr Rogers said.
Last year's outbreak of an endemic fungal condition known as blast, which crippled some commercial brown rice varieties particularly those adapted for the Riverina, also gifted researchers an inkling about which ones would thrive in local conditions.
Selection has also been going on for tolerance to drier and cooler conditions, below 17 degrees at panicle development, along with resilience to inundation at seedling stage, which can be useful in flood-prone years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.