Exciting future for cotton as Bollgard 3 Xtendflex trials provide promise

As cotton picking wraps up across the country, the industry's future looks increasingly bright with exceptional results recorded by co-operators from the Bollgard 3 Xtendflex variety trials.
In the 2023/24 season, about 1000 hectares was sown from Western Australia to Northern Territory, Queensland and NSW as part of the variety trials with more than 100 growers involved.
Four new varieties, Sicot 619B3XF, Sicot 761B3XF, Siokra 253B3XF, and Sicot 724XF are set to be released by Cotton Seed Distributors in collaboration with CSIRO in the 2024/25 season.
Despite a tough start, they have performed extremely well, CSD NSW extension and development team manager Dr Oliver Knox, Wee Waa, said.
"A number of the valleys had one of the coolest Octobers for nearly 40 or 50 years, and in some areas cotton wasn't the only crop that saw summertime establishment issues," he said.
"Beyond that, some of the valleys struggled with the amount of rainfall we've had, particularly in the irrigated crops, the unpredictable nature of it made some hard to manage.
"I don't think we ever quite know what to expect in agriculture, it is one of those amazing things where every season is a little bit different, but on the backside of this season, we are very happy with the results.
"In half of the trials, the new varieties have outperformed older varieties and in the other half they're holding level or are just behind."
While it might come as a surprise to some, the top yielding variety thus far is Siokra 253B3XF, which has averaged 11.2 bales per hectare.
"It is really good to see the potential in the new germplasm that we have," Dr Knox said.
"The yields are looking impressive, but the other side is what they're offering in terms of disease resistance packages.
"Siokra 253B3XF offers our highest level of verticillium resistance and Sicot 761B3XF offers our highest level of fusarium resistance.
"The breeders have really excelled in giving us the best in what is available to overcoming some of those wilt diseases.
"Although aphids weren't much of a problem this season for most, the other exciting thing is that Siokra 253B3XF and Sicot 761B3XF are the first commercial varieties to bring cotton bunchy top resistance to the market."
The trials were part of a 50,000ha permit issued by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority for the use of chemistry containing Dicamba and XtendiMax 2.
Feedback from growers who were able to use Glufosinate and Dicamba in their weed control has been really positive with a lot of initial grass and broadleaf control.
"Where growers got to use it, feedback has been great, which is exciting because these new varieties with the increased herbicide resistance package give us the opportunity to get on top of some of those resistant weeds," Dr Knox said.
"It allows us to rethink the system slightly and we really hope others will embrace it in the industry."
A few varieties stood out over the course of the trials and Dr Knox said it has opened the door for management opportunities and encourage growers to incorporate this new technology into their farm practices.
"We want growers to buy enough seed to give a paddock a go and see how they might modify or change their management," he said.
"As always, it is one of those things that the early adopters will get the best experience out of."
One stellar result occurred north of the border at Lyndvale, MacAlister, Qld.
About 25ha of XtendFlex was sown in a 60-inch configuration into a field of long fallow out of barley that had 126 kilograms of nitrogen applied pre plant.
The dryland trial was sown at 10 seeds per metre on December 8, 2023, and received 514 millimetres of rain during the season. It was picked on June 13, 2024.
Siokra 253B3XF yielded 11.77b/ha, while Sicot 716B3XF produced 10.89b/ha and Sicot 619 had 9.69b/ha.
There's a lot of potential in these new varieties, grower Kurt Von Pein said.
"I can't say much with regard to the herbicides because we have not used them, but it's good to have the options up our sleeves," he said.
"Two varieties, CSX4389B3XF and CSX1049B3XF [now Siokra 253B3XF and Sicot 691B3XF] we've had in trials for a few years and look fantastic, so we'll be going hard with them.
"The 1049 has been good the last few years, but this year's okra is looking like our record crop of all time."
Dr Knox said it was a phenomenal result which highlighted the huge potential of these new varieties.
"Yields around most of the valleys are looking very impressive this year which is good because it is always nice to have a good finish to a season," he said.
