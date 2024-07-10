Glenkerry Aggregation offered with quality wheat and barley crops

The 3613 hectare (8928 acre) Glenkerry Aggregation consists of the two Central West NSW properties: Glenkerry at Condobolin and Kurrajong Brae near Tottenham.
Glenkerry is situated on Eremeran Road and comprises of 2781 hectares (6871 acres) in three freehold titles plus 358ha (887 acres) of leasehold country.
Kurrajong Brae is situated on Tabratong Crossing Road and covers 2055 acres (832ha) including 676ha (1671 acres) of freehold country.
The properties feature relatively level, easy farming country with predominantly red soft kurrajong loams running to some lighter areas.
About 90 per cent of the country is arable with all of the paddocks currently farmed.
Both properties are being offered with crops that were planted into a full moisture of profile after 300mm of rain was received from January to April.
Glenkerry has 1538ha (3800 acres) of wheat and 567ha (1400 acres) of barley, while Kurrajong Brae has 668ha (1650 acres) of barley in what is described as being one of the best starts to a season.
The country has also successfully grown canola.
The average stocking rate for the district is recognised as being one DSE/acre.
Glenkerry has run up to 1800 ewes using the lease country and stubble.
In the wetter 2022 year, the property ran 500 cattle on agistment instead of sheep.
There are currently no livestock running on the aggregation following the recent major recent cropping expansion.
Timbers on the aggregation include kurrajong, pine, bimble box and yellow box.
Water is supplied from dams and a creek. There is also a new 260,000 litre steel water tank with a poly lining on Glenkerry.
Improvements on Glenkerry include a new set steel cattleyards with a Red River Crush, steel sheepyards with an adjustable loading ramp, a new 40x22m machinery shed, four 100 tonne sealed silos, two 80 tonne cone fertiliser silos, and four room shearers's quarters.
There is also a three bedroom weatherboard home.
Marketing agent Ainslie Toole, Nutrien Harcourts, said the aggregation was a very attractive, low cost farming option.
"Costs will vary on all inputs but typically are around $70/acre," Ms Toole said.
"Wheat has yielded up to five tonnes a hectare (averaging about 4t/ha in a good year) and canola has yielded up to 2.5t/ha (averaging 1.65t/ha).
"The Condobolin district represents great value when you consider land is still available for around $1000/acre and in this case crops are included."
The Glenkerry Aggregation will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Forbes on August 28, if not sold prior.
Contact Ainslie Toole, 0407 946 838, Nutrien Harcourts, Forbes.
