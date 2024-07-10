The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Prime selection of Rolls Royce progeny tops Heart Angus bull sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 10 2024 - 7:16pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Angus principals Col Flanagan and Pat Ebert, Warrenbayne, Victoria, made the long road trip to Tamworth to pursue a bull with exceptional qualities. Their efforts paid off as they acquired the Heart Angus Rolls RoyceT96, a bull with Rolls Royce-like attributes, for $22,000.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.