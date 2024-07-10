Prime selection of Rolls Royce progeny tops Heart Angus bull sale

Heart Rolls Royce T96 is a July 2022 drop calf and will not turn two until later in the month. Described as a heifer bull, it weighed 855 kilograms and had an impressive data sheet. Its EBVs included +2.3 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +60, +108, and +141, respectively, and +78 CW.

