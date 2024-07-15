South Australian buyers fetch top priced bulls at Kidman Poll Hereford sale

South Australian buyers were the bidders to beat, taking home the top two bulls at the annual Kidman Poll Hereford on-property sale at Dulcidene, near Dubbo.
Kidman sold 31 of 39 bulls to a top price of $22,000 to average $9580.
The sale-topper, Kidman Pied Piper T062 was knocked down to Matt Avery, Adelaide Hills, SA.
Sired by Kidman Momentum R115 and out of Kidman Countess N043, the 23-month-old bull weighed 970 kilograms with an Estimated Breeding Value (EBVs) in the top five per cent of the breed for a 200-day growth of +48, 400-day growth of +75, 600-day growth of +110 and mature cow weight of +97.
He also placed in the top 10pc of the breed for a scrotal circumference of +3.4 and carcase weight of +68.
First time buyer Matt Avery, Adelaide Hills, SA, sought a well constituted bull with quality blood that would excel in dry conditions.
"He is a nice big deep bodied bull, soft in the skin with a good head," he said.
"Going into a dry area, constitution, doability and heavy boned cattle are important."
The sale-topper will head west to Mr Avery's Broken Hill property, Eureka Station, prior to settling in Adelaide Hills, SA.
Mr Avery runs 250 Hereford breeding cows alongside a Santa Gertrudis crossbred operation.
The second top-priced bull Kidman Copper T093, was purchased by Chris and Pam Steer, Warrensville stud, Bordertown, SA, for $20,000.
Sired by Tobruk Regent R10 and out of Kidman Twighlight P131, the 24-month-old bull weighed 1030kg and displayed EBVs in the top 1pc of the breed for a 200-day growth of +56, 400-day growth of +92, 600-day growth of +127 and carcase weight of +83.
Copper also had an EBVs of +5.2 for eye muscle area, +1 for rib fat, +1.6 for rump fat and +1.3 for intramuscular fat.
Repeat buyer Chris Steer said he was elated to purchase his top pick of the bulls on offer.
"I loved his growth, thickness and muscle. He is an all round sire prospect," he said.
"This is our fifth bull in the last three years that we've bought from Kidman, and we've got nice calves from the bulls that we've bought previously that we're happy with.
"Being a stud, we look to add traits that need improving and while we've got a lot of growth we like the easy-doing ability of this bull, but also his good fat figures.
"The fact that he can be 1030kg, the heaviest bull at the sale, and he did it all on oats and lucerne without grain is great for our clients who produce their beef off of grass."
Running 200 stud cows, Mr Steer said Copper will be joined to as many head as possible.
Kidman stud principal Nelson Carlow said he was pleased with the result.
"It was one of the best lines of bulls we've ever put up so it was great to see a lot of return buyers, but also some new clients as well," he said.
BR and PN Bartlett, Noonamah, Wanaaring, purchased two bulls for $16,000 and $8000.
Glenlyon Pastoral, Toowoomba, purchased Kidman Patty T063 for $14,000.
Terry Ellis, Singleton, purchased Kidman Hector T131 and Kidman Game Changer T136 for $10,000 each.
Llandillo Poll Herefords, The Lagoon, purchased Kidman Ooerator T099 for $12,000.
Yagaburne Pastoral Company, Yagaburne, Goondiwindi, purchased Kidman Mariner T024 for $10,000.
In the females, 10 of 10 cows with calves averaged $2800, while 18 of 28 heifers averaged $1900.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
