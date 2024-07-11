Maidenhead Station presented with brand new 5600 head capacity feedlot

The 3529 hectare (8720 acre) Border Rivers region property Maidenhead Station is being presented with a newly constructed 5600 head capacity feedlot.
Positioned on the Dumaresq River near Tenterfield, the productive property is well suited to breeding and backgrounding in addition to growing fodder or cash crops on the fertile river flats.
The Myranee Feedlot has plenty of growth potential.
The exclusion fenced 280,000 square metre Myranee Feedlot is licensed for 10,000 standard cattle units and 9000 standard sheep units.
The accredited feedlot features 28 cattle pens and 16 sheep pens, some with shade structures.
There are also separate processing facilities, grain storage and silage pits.
The very well watered property has a 300 megalitre allocation from the Dumaresq River, 494ML in bore water licences, and numerous dams and creeks.
Maidenhead's irrigated cropping operation comprises of five centre pivot irrigators covering 106ha (262 acres).
The average average rainfall is 723mm (28 inches).
The property is divided into 16 paddocks. About half of the fencing is less than four years old, while a 25 per cent was completed in the past 10 years.
Other improvements include a roller mill backed by 1000t of grain storage, a commodities shed, two sets of cattle yards, sheep yards, a shearing shed, machinery shed, weighbridge, and an office.
There are also two homesteads, a manager's residence and two sets of workers' quarters.
Maidenhead Station and Myranee Feedlot are being sold through LAWD by an offers to purchase process.
Contact Darren Collins, 0404 781 787, Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, or Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, LAWD.
