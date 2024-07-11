The Land
Home/Property

Maidenhead Station presented with brand new 5600 head capacity feedlot

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 11 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Maidenhead Station's Myranee Feedlot has a current capacity of 5600 head. Picture supplied
Maidenhead Station's Myranee Feedlot has a current capacity of 5600 head. Picture supplied

The 3529 hectare (8720 acre) Border Rivers region property Maidenhead Station is being presented with a newly constructed 5600 head capacity feedlot.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.