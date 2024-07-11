Ensuring accountability: Troy Grant, addresses Murray Darling conference

According to Troy Grant, the Inspector-General of Water Compliance, who addressed the Murray Darling Association National Conference in Tamworth on Thursday morning, accountability is a fundamental aspect of human behaviour.
"When people avoid being accountable, they make a conscious decision not to do something, and then another decision to downplay the importance of not following through," Mr Grant said.
The former Member for Dubbo and leader of The NSW Nationals, Mr Grant said repeated behaviour develops a habit.
"Or a culture, if you like, of convincing ourselves that not doing what we say we will do has no natural consequence. That is a very bad habit to have. This can be fatal for integrity and trust.
"As the Inspector-General of Water Compliance, integrity is at the core of my work.
"It's why the role of the Inspector-General of Water Compliance is part of Australia's national integrity agencies.
"My role, and that of the office supporting me, is to ensure improvements to the successful outcome of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
"Why? Because the Basin Plan sets out the amount of water that can be taken from the Basin each year."
Mr Grant said the water supply in the Basin was not "infinite".
"It is not a free-for-all, and it is not without dire national consequences if the plan is allowed to fail through lack of accountability."
He said there have been significant improvements and changes in the water sector recently. However, some water management agencies still have lingering elements of an 'accountability allergy' culture.
"Legislative changes at the Commonwealth level last year through the Restoring Our Rivers Act 2023 are designed to support the Murray-Darling Basin Plan's success.
"The changes to the law also increase the Inspector-General of Water Compliance's powers.
"Further supporting that - the Australian Government's additional $28.6 million funding commitment over four years to ensure my office is funded to deliver on oversight, inquiry, audit, compliance, and enforcement.
"After three years of building from scratch capacity, capability, and frameworks we require to do our job - we are primed and able to deliver an impact on accountability across the Murray-Darling Basin."
Mr Grant said the evidence-based national integrity agency has the powers and functions to hold those charged with designing the policy, administering the rules, and safeguarding the nation's scarcest and most precious resource-water-to account.
"Based on the firm and overwhelming community sentiment among Basin communities through their concerns of reduced trust, transparency, and accountability regarding water, I am very much starting to look at areas where the public has been telling me to look closer.
"If, through our work, I see something wrong, I will call it out.
"If I find evidence that laws have been broken, I will use my audit, investigation, and enforcement powers against offenders.
"If I see integrity, performance, or implementation failures, I can use my inquiry powers to improve performance and implementation."
Mr Grant said if an agency or entity has not met the standard of accountability, exercised bad governance, or failed to meet legislated requirements in the use and management of Basin resources, he will use audit and/or investigation powers to investigate those matters.
"Bad habits and culture can be changed. It starts with identifying a need for change, the desire to make change, the ability to make change, communicating how to make change, and recognising (and acknowledging) that there has been change.
"For Basin Plan accountability and those with an allergy to accountability - change is coming."
