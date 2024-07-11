Studstock industry to farewell Dubbo transport stalwart Stephen Smith

Stephen 'Steve' Smith, Dubbo, a larger-than-life larrikin and friend to all who crossed his path, died suddenly on Wednesday, July 10, aged 61, sending shock waves throughout the studstock industry.
Following in the footsteps of his parents, Dick and Jenny Smith, Steve had an incredible passion for livestock transport which took him across the country.
Steve and his wife Sharon purchased their first truck in 1991, later taking over the family business, Dick Smith Transport, in 1996.
Many of Steve's clients were like family, their friendships spanning across decades.
A keen race-goer and mad Rooster's footy fanatic, he lit up each room he walked into, never failing to put a smile on everyone's face.
Whether discussing livestock or offering life advice, you could always count on Steve to spin a good yarn.
He was the life of the party and loved to share a bottle of wine, or two, with his mates.
Steve is remembered by his wife, Sharon, children, Hayley, Simon and Matthew, and his eight grandchildren Gracie, Harry, Thomas, Immy, Nora, Freddie, Charlie, and Evelyn (deceased) - with another on the way.
Funeral details to follow.
