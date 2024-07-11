The Land
Studstock industry to farewell Dubbo transport stalwart Stephen Smith

Elka Devney
Updated July 11 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 3:30pm
Stephen 'Steve' Smith, Dick Smith Transport, Dubbo, has died suddenly, sending shock waves throughout the studstock industry. Picture by Andrew Mole
05.06.1963 - 10.07.2024

Stephen 'Steve' Smith, Dubbo, a larger-than-life larrikin and friend to all who crossed his path, died suddenly on Wednesday, July 10, aged 61, sending shock waves throughout the studstock industry.

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

