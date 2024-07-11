Reducing methane emissions should not risk production, expert says

Reducing methane emissions should not come at the expense of production.
This was the main message from senior nutritionist Ian Sawyer, Feedworks, Romsey, Vic, speaking at the recent Pasture Agronomy Service conference held in Wagga Wagga.
Mr Sawyer said targets, including previous targets set by Meat and Livestock Australia, were unrealistic and it was important to focus on the producer.
"Do we have to make big, big reductions of methane on farm and make difference?" he said.
"Basically, the answer to that is no because methane is a 10 year cycle.
"But we are part of the solution so we're going to have to be doing our bit one way or another."
Mr Sawyer said smaller reductions of methane would be beneficial, with larger reductions not needed but also having an effect on production.
"Every time we reduce methane by 80 or 90 per cent in a trial the animal performance goes backwards at a rate of knots," he said.
"If we could pull off 20 to 30pc methane abatement, and we probably can, with some stuff that's out there, we would be able to have animals that remain productive and also do our bit for being being good citizens."
Mr Sawyer said there was also not big premiums in the market for reduced carbon meat products.
I do expect at some stage if we don't do something we will be excluded and people will tell us what to do," he said.
"We are better to move ourselves as an industry and do moderate things then have somebody come to us later."
Mr Sawyer said it was important to use methods for methane abatement that have positive benefits for the stock, farm business, consumer and environment rather than just focusing on the methane reduction numbers.
"We can't send folks broke reducing methane," he said.
"Enteric methane avoidance will be important, as sequestration options won't make a big dent, and independent certification bodies are likely to be the umpire," he said.
Mr Sawyer said the two current methods approved by the government for direct in-feed methane abatement, adding fat or nitrates, were a risk to production and were uneconomical.
"Fat at $3000 a tonne is not economic to use for methane abatement and nitrates are toxic," he said.
"Each one per cent of total dry matter intake we include of nitrates drops methane by about 10 per cent but we risk health issues in the cattle.
"An important consideration is we can drop methane by significant amounts but we cannot be sure it will make more liveweight gain or milk."
Mr Sawyer said there were three products research had been conducted on - Asparagopis seaweed, 3-NOP Bovaer and Agolin.
Mr Sawyer said Agolin, a rumen modifier style product, was the most promising with low costs of about five cents a head per day and had not shown any animal health issues.
"It is typically a lower methane drop but it is cheaper, easier to use and results in more production gains," he said.
"Plus it is one daily feed compared to the three hourly dose of the enzyme blocker Asparagopsis seaweed costing over $1 a head per day for steers."
Mr Sawyer said Agolin was in use in nearly two million head globally.
Data from the Flanders Research Institute for Agriculture, Belgium, showed 235 bulls were supplemented with Agolin over 10 months and recorded a feed conversion efficiency improvement of 8.2pc, weight gain improvement of 5.7pc, and a reduction in methane of 20pc per unit of liveweight gain.
In Australia a project at the Central Queensland University with MLA showed a 15 to 20 per cent reduction in methane where the Agolin was delivered to the cattle through their water.
