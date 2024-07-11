The Land
Rural fire boss to retire after five years in charge

By Alex Mitchell
July 11 2024 - 5:00pm
NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers will retire from the firefighting agency next year. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers will retire from the firefighting agency next year. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

The NSW Rural Fire Service's top official will retire after the coming bushfire season, bringing an end to a lengthy career that involved a key role in fighting the devastating Black Summer blazes.

