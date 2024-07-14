The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Olympic boxer was a champion of the bush

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 14 2024 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the world's best amateur boxers are led onto centre ring at the Paris Olympics later this month, a boy from the bush will stand tall and proud.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.