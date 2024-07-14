Olympic boxer was a champion of the bush

When the world's best amateur boxers are led onto centre ring at the Paris Olympics later this month, a boy from the bush will stand tall and proud.
At 83 years young Kyogle identity Athol McQueen clearly recalls dusting off his gloves and taking a forward step in the Olympic ring - against his trainer's advice - with the result that he knocked his champion opponent to the mat; the first fighter to do the deed.
Crowd favourite Smokin' Joe Frazier returned the favour and won controversially on points, with the referee declaring it while Athol looked up at him, squatting on his haunches, waiting for the count of eight. That was his plan - to carry on to the fight's finish, upright and honourable.
"That would have meant a lot to me," said the tall dairy farmer, reared on fresh meat, cream and eggs. Today he still towers at 6'6" but remains lithe and mobile, giving away none of his age and experience 60 years after the memorable event.
That was in Tokyo, 1964 and the famous US boxer went on to win gold.
"He got a medal and I got a black eye, but at least I got something," remarked Athol with his trademark sense of humour. At the time he was in his best form as an amateur pugilist.
Athol wore leather gloves, padded with horsehair, and swept all before him in the state championships to claim four Australian titles. Tokyo was the highlight and an honour to defend his nation in the Olympics.
The first fight of the draw in those games pitted Athol against the host nation's champion and the boy from the bush romped to victory. But he credits a little help from another.
"My mother Elma lost a brother in the war and whenever anyone gave her something like a tea cup and saucer made in Japan she would take it back," he explained. "Mum was my best supporter and she said: "smack a Jap in the mouth for me".
"Every time I gave him one and gave him one for mum, too."
Athol had an equally talented brother Norm, the "gentle giant" as the sports press labelled him at the time, who won the Queensland heavyweight title and could have gone further but selflessly chose to stay home, milk cows and assist his ageing parents. That favour allowed Athol to pursue his game to the top.
The sport initially came to the boys with a body blow to the guts. Athol, aged 12, made the mistake of sneering at his brown-toned neighbour, a fellow schoolboy, whose mother's blood carried a bit of Maltese.
"I called him a black bastard and I copped a hiding," he recalled.
But that wasn't the end of it. The boy's father invited Athol to boxing lessons they were having in town, under the guiding eye of legendary local trainer and mentor Frankie Cameron. Athol took up the offer and never looked back.
"I liked the physicality," he recalled.
Of the 86 fights he had in his career he won 70 and lost 16, four of those against Olympic gold medallists.
Chosen for the Empire Games in Perth during 1962 the prospective event so excited his parents that they decided to travel all the way across the continent to witness the show. To raise the funds for an expensive air ticket they "sold an old bull, and a cow with mastitis, some pigs and a few chooks who wouldn't lay eggs".
But the golden boy of the era, erudite amateur boxer Tony Madigan, decided to come home from a tour of America and the officials chose him to represent the division instead. He went on to claim gold.
"Mum and dad went to Perth and enjoyed themselves while I stayed home and milked cows," said Athol.
A bout was planned to pit Madigan against McQueen, in Sydney, with Arthur Tunstall of the Amateur Boxing Union pulling strings. Athol lost on a close points decision.
The rematch was in Kyogle, in front of a massively invested local crowd. It was to go for six two minute rounds but at the last hour Madigan demanded a change of tactic, and would only fight if they were three-minute rounds, judged by his own referee.
"I paced it but he got on top of me at the end of each. The only way I would have won would have been to knock him out," Athol said.
Hard work and endurance were the hallmark of the McQueen brothers, who would finish milking their cows at their Dourrigans Gap property, overlooking the rainforest green crest of the volcanic Border Ranges.
There was no time for looking at the view as once the dairy was hosed and brushed out they erected their punching bag and wall-mounted speed-ball and got to work.
They jumped rope and performed chin-ups and squats, and ran up and down the hill behind the dairy to the alluvial flats below.
Of course their daily routine was, for them, just another form of training.
"When a cow kicked us we took it on the chin," recalled Athol. "We said, that's what it will feel like in the ring."
At haymaking time the fitness performance increased. In one day Athol lifted 1300 bales from the paddock and stacked them in the shed.
"I had two utes running," he remembered.
"During the Queensland championships we'd finish milking and get in the car to drive to Brisbane; have a fight, then drive home in time for more milking. This might go on for five days. One time I must have been tired and made a wrong turn off the highway and onto the railway tracks. The car bumping along the sleepers woke us all up. My dad Jack didn't let me drive much after that."
In later years Athol had a molasses run, delivering the supplement from the Broadwater sugar mill to livestock producers in his district.
The product was decanted into 44 gallon drums and to tilt them upright Athol performed a deadlift, over and over. It was all for the training.
There was one occasion when the fight for life became real, when his fully-loaded truck slid off the Broadwater ferry, where it crosses the Richmond River, and sank like a stone to the bottom, more than 10m below.
"One leg was already out the door but the water pressure kept me pinned inside until we came to rest and only then could I open it," he said. "Up I came and I hate water!"
Later he ran a cream run and would carry the 10 gallon pails two at a time, one in each hand and would lift them onto the flatbed truck. A raised knee assisted the first can up to the tray, which sat above belt height. Then the second came away with both meaty paws firmly on the handles.
Physical all his long life, Athol spent the last 35 years of his working career building expert trails high along the rugged Border Ranges for the National parks and Wildlife Service and today his physical capability remains impressive, though he reckons his ticker is dodgy.
"People always tell me I had no heart!" he said with a laugh.
