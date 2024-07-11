The Land
Home/Property

Premium irrigation property sold under the hammer for $23.65 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated July 11 2024 - 2:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Premium irrigation property sold under the hammer for $23.65 million
Premium irrigation property sold under the hammer for $23.65 million

Premium 518 hectare (1280 acre) Namoi Valley irrigation farm Jungaburra has sold on an online auction conducted by Nutrien Harcourts for a stunning $23.65 million.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.