Heifer bulls in demand at Ironbark Glen Angus bull sale

Heifer bulls with strong pedigrees and good phenotype were on the agendas of purchasers at the inaugural Ironbark Glen Angus online bull sale, held on Wednesday.
Four bulls were sold for the equal top-price of $4000, while a pen of nine pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifer sold for $1700 per head.
Mandurama cattle producers John and Megan Rowlands, purchased three of the four bulls which sold for $4000, with the aim for them to be joined to the operations heifers this year.
The first of the bulls purchased by the Rowlands family was Murdeduke T699, a 21-month-old Murdeduke Marlon Brando Q121 son.
He weighed 694 kilograms, while recording an eye muscle area (EMA) measurement of 108 centimetres squared and rib and rump scans of 5 millimetres and 7mm, respectively.
Recording an estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +1.3 for retail beef yield and +24 for milk, he placed in the top 10 per cent of the breed, while ranking in the top 26pc for birth weight with a value of +2.9.
The second bull purchased by the Mandurama-based producers was Murdeduke T633, who tipped the scales at 701kg and an EMA measurement of 107 cm squared.
Also sired by Murdeduke Marlon Brando Q121, the 21-month-old bull recorded a birth weight figure of +2.9, placing him in the top 14pc, while also displaying a calving ease direct value of +6.7, placing him in the top 13pc.
The young sire continued his high ranking values with a rib fat figure of +2.3, placing him in the top nine pc.
Ironbark Glen Hydro T101 was the final bull purchased by the family and was sired by Hazeldean Hydro Q1917.
Weighing 712kg, with a EMA measurement of 108cm squared the 23-month-old bull also recorded a scrotal measurement of 38 centimetres.
He recorded rib and rump fat EBVs in the top 10pc with figures of +2.2 and +3.5, respectively, while being in the top 17pc for birth weight with a figure of +2.3.
Mrs Rowlands said the main market for the 500 female breeding operations progeny was into the feeder market with the heifer portion kept on as future breeders.
"We're planning to join all our heifer this year," she said.
"In the thought of to obviously keeping some for ourselves, but to to sell some PTIC, with confidence that the market will improve and trying to value add the heifers at the moment."
The operation runs Charolais/Angus females, along with a portion of the females being Blu-E/Angus and now aim to focus on an animal which can also finish on grass.
The pen of nine 22-month-old PTIC commercial heifers sold for $1700 per head.
Ironbark Glen stud principal Vic Camilleri, said the feedback from buyers was they were impressed how even the line of bulls presented were.
Of the 16 bulls offered four sold all for $4000, while the pen of heifer sold for $1700.
The sale was conducted by Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus providing the online platform.
