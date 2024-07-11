Booragul Angus celebrates 40 years and sets a new on-property bull record

Booragul Angus celebrated its 40th year with an on-property record of $75,000 for a June 2022 drop son of Moogenilla Quinella Q33, bought by Karoo Angus, Meadow Flat.
Booragul sold 58 two-year-old bulls for an average of $13,155 and 18 Angus yearling bulls for a top of $24,000, averaging $11,444.
Overall, 76 bulls averaged $12,750. Four bulls were passed in, but within 20 minutes of the sale's completion, they were sold for the sale start-up price of $6000.
Booragul Angus principal Tim Vincent shared that while several local buyers stayed away, the auction's success was evident in the diverse range of buyers.
"Bulls were sold into Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, and, for the first time, Tasmania, showcasing the widespread interest and support for our cattle," Mr Vincent said.
"It was a sale, with the way the cattle job has been, that we were apprehensive about what might happen."
He said the inquiries from away buyers were excellent.
"And they bought some solid bulls," he said.
"I think the new genetics and bloodlines bought them all out. There's no doubt they were chasing a few different sire lines this year.
"To have a top of $75,000, have a total clearance in the end and that sort of average, was very pleasing."
The top-priced bull, Booragul Quinella T70, sired by Moogenenilla Quinella Q33, tipped the scales at 950 kilograms and was easily the heaviest in the catalogue.
Karoo Angus' Annie Scott said their choice of Quinella T70 was made easy as it was a complete package.
"His pedigree drew us; there were Karoo bloodlines on his dam's side," Ms Scott said.
T70's dam, Booragul Glaze R163's grandsire was Karoo D145 Generator.
"We loved his overall presence, softness, capacity and docility; he is a complete package," Ms Scott said.
Ms Scott said T70's data package was also exemplary. T70's estimated breeding values (EBVs) included +2.2 BW, 200-, 400-, and 600-day growth of +62, +121, and +158, respectively, and +99 CW.
Its EBV for milk is +27, eye muscle area (EMA) +6.5 and intramuscular fat (IMF) +4.2.
Mr Vincent said he was delighted the bull was joining the Karoo herd.
"I've bought bulls off them for 15 to 20 years. I like their program, and I'm really thrilled he's going into a herd like that," he said.
The second top-priced bull was Booragul Rembrandt T114, sired by Millah Murrah Rembrandt R48, and sold for $35,000.
Una Denham, Tingha, a repeat buyer at Booragul, bought T114.
Weighing 870kg, the late July 2022 drop Rembrandt T114's EBV data also painted a great picture of capacity and performance.
Its EBVs included +3.8 BW, 200-, 400-, and 600-day growth of +49, +91, and +125, respectively, and +78 CW. Its EBV for milk is +17, EMA +6.4 and IMF +4.4.
The catalogue notes said T114's IMF score placed the bull in the top nine per cent of the Angus breed for marbling.
Two bulls sold for $24,000.
James Laurie, Knowla Livestock, Moppy, via Gloucester, inspected the sale draft with his brother Ted, who flew home just before the auction.
Knowla bought Booragul Leading Edge T123, sired by Booragul Leading Edge P81, which weighed 902kg and was from a Wattletop Lock L4 female, Booragul Fleur Q134, for $24,000.
T123's EBVs included +4.6 BW, 200-, 400-, and 600-day growth of +55, +96, and +123, respectively, and +65 CW. Its EBV for milk is +10, EMA +10.0 and IMF +2.8.
Hugh Kraefft, manager and partner of Tivoli Angus, Merriwa, bought another Millah Murrah Rembrandt R48 son, Booragul Rembrandt U18, for $24,000.
The bull was the top-priced lot in the draft of 10 yearling bulls.
It weighed 665kg, and its EBVs included +3.6 BW, 200-, 400-, and 600-day growth of +48, +87, and +117, respectively, and +71 CW. Its EBV for milk is +10, EMA +6.5 and IMF +2.5.
An unidentified Tasmanian buyer from the Bridport and Scottsdale area, bidding through Elders Launceston, paid $20,000 for another Rembrandt son, Booragul Rembrandt T130, weighing 842kg.
It is understood the bull will be used for stud duties.
Its EBVs included +5.3 BW, 200-, 400-, and 600-day growth of +52, +95, and +126, respectively, and +66 CW. Its EBV for milk is +14, EMA +7.9, and IMF +4.5.
Mr Vincent said T130 was the first bull he'd sold to a Tasmanian herd.
Col Flanagan and Pat Ebert, Prime Angus, via Victor Harbour, SA, paid $16,000 for the yearling bull, Booragul Rembrandt U13.
Prime Angus had bought the $22,000 top-priced lot at Heart Angus the day before the Booragul sale as part of a campaign to acquire three new bulls for their stud.
Colinta Holdings, Glennies Creek, via Singleton, bought two bulls for $18,000 and $14,000. Their top-priced choice was Booragul Quinella U15, out of a Karoo D154 Generator female.
Volume buyers were Phillip and Vicki Dempsey, Dempsey Pastoral Company, Koobah, Nundle, who bought eight bulls to a top of $16,000 four times and an average of $14,750.
The Dempseys are repeat buyers at Booragul, and their weaners sell well at store sales, 'on the box', and at Tamworth.
Roger and Geraldine Bomford, Cotswold Pastoral Company, Barraba, bought two bulls for $16,000 and $14,000.
Mr Bomford said they would be used to return their herd to "our core business of breeding good Angus cattle".
Mrs Bomford said Wagyu sires had been used, particularly as heifer bulls, for easier calving.
"But we're in cold [elevated] country, and it takes too long to get the calves to the right weight," she said.
"I think we're going to leave Wagyus alone and concentrate on our Angus."
Another volume buyer was C and T Klingner, Dundee, with four bulls, two at $12,000, averaging $10,000, while Felton Ag, Condobolin, bought three bulls, two at $14,000, averaging $12,666.
Kibah Pastoral Company, Gunnedah, bought Booragul Quontemplate T165 for $16,000 and paid $12,000 for another Quontemplate half-brother, while Lochiel Farming, Curlewis, bought two bulls averaging $9500.
Wy Worrie Partnership, Watsons Creek, bought two September 2022 drop bulls for $10,000 and $8000, while Herb Duddy, Sara Park Angus, Glen Innes, bought two bulls for $14,000 each.
The selling agents were Elders, with Paul Dooley as the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
