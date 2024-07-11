The Land
Booragul Angus celebrates 40 years and sets a new on-property bull record

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 11 2024
Booragul Angus celebrated its 40th year with an on-property record of $75,000 for a June 2022 drop son of Moogenilla Quinella Q33, bought by Karoo Angus, Meadow Flat.

