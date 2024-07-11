Booragul Angus celebrates 40 years and sets a new on-property bull record

Hugh Kraefft, manager and partner of Tivoli Angus, Merriwa, bought another Millah Murrah Rembrandt R48 son, Booragul Rembrandt U18, for $24,000. The bull was the top-priced lot in the draft of 10 yearling bulls. It weighed 665kg, and its EBVs included +3.6 BW, 200-, 400-, and 600-day growth of +48, +87, and +117, respectively, and +71 CW. Its EBV for milk is +10, EMA +6.5 and IMF +2.5.