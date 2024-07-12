Quality cattle and cropping country with carbon revenue potential

The 3537 hectare (8740 acre) Echo Aggregation comprises of seven high quality properties that have the potential for enhanced returns from a registered soil carbon project.
Located at Deepwater between Tenterfield and Glen Innes, the seven contiguous New England NSW properties are: Echo, Cloudy Hills, Carrot Farm, Bushgrove, Rockabbey, Sugarloaf and Bingeye.
The productive aggregation is currently run as a cattle and cropping enterprise.
LAWD director Darren Collins said Armidale-based carbon advisors, Precision Pastures, had identified the aggregation's primarily loamy traprock soils as being ideal for carbon sequestration.
Preliminary studies had also been conducted to assess options for carbon offsets for tree sequestration and biodiversity stewardship payments, he said.
The extensive land development program includes 2045ha (5053 acres) of improved grazing, 778ha (1922 acres) of dryland cropping, and a four span centre pivot irrigator covering 16ha (40 acres).
Improved pasture species include fescue, cocksfoot and phalaris, white and red clovers in addition to native grasses.
Echo Aggregation has a 104 megalitre unregulated water entitlement from the Mole River plus bores.
Water is also sourced from the Deepwater River, other watercourses including Bow Creek, several gullies, and 34 dams. A reticulated tanks and trough system is in place across the holding.
The average annual rainfall is 794mm (31 inches).
Infrastructure includes five homes, livestock yards, shearing sheds, workshops and machinery shedding and grain storage.
The well fenced property has laneways servicing the livestock handling facilities.
Mr Collins said the prospect of a carbon project made the Echo Aggregation an attractive investment opportunity.
"Echo Aggregation is a highly productive enterprise used to breed and finish mixed Wagyu and Angus cattle and produce both dryland and irrigated crops," Mr Collins said.
"With the boundless potential for carbon offsets and biodiversity stewardship payments, the aggregation offers the potential for diverse revenue streams."
Expressions of interest close on August 22.
Contact Darren Collins, 0404 781 787, or Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, LAWD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.