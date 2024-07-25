What bird flu means for your chooks and how you can protect your flock

The hot topic at the moment is the arrival of a strain of avian influenza or bird flu which has affected areas of Victoria and NSW.
Fortunately this strain of the 'flu' does not appear to transmit easily to people and eggs and poultry meat are safe provided the usual food safety standards are met.
I've heard a lot of gossip, so this article attempts to clear up some of the misconceptions around the outbreak.
Bird flu does affect those of us in the fancy and ignoring the situation won't help.
Bird flu has been recorded in two outbreaks in the Hawkesbury district just outside the Sydney CBD area and a broad control area has been placed.
For more and up to date information on this please go to NSW DPI and they will have the control areas and the latest information for all poultry people.
Another excellent source of information is the Exhibition Poultry Association Facebook page as they have been listing cancelled or postponed shows across NSW which is a great help for fanciers.
At this point the recommendation is to keep birds inside and the affected farms have been 'depopulated'.
If you are in a controlled area you must keep your birds inside to minimise contact with wild birds.
I think it's a good idea to be on the safe side.
Sensible people will keep their birds on their own property, especially as the virus can survive for long periods on feed, equipment, feathers, eggs and meat.
Signs of the disease usually occur in several birds or the whole flock and these can include sudden death, lethargy, drooping, flu symptoms (like in people) and diarrhoea etc.
It is a notifiable disease and MUST be reported as a laboratory test is the only method for a sound diagnosis.
There are, of course, some ways you can protect your flock and that vital breeding stock.
Keep the yards and pens clean and avoid contact with wild birds.
Keep your feed and water clean and limit access to your yards, quarantine new birds and know the symptoms of the disease.
If you are going to a show the video on exhibition bird biosecurity on the farm biosecurity site is a must, as is following all the steps.
Let's hope things return to normal soon and we can get on with what we love doing.
