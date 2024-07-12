Police commence investigations after wool, fuel stolen from separate properties

Police have commenced investigations into reports of thefts from rural properties in NSW.
Investigators attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team received reports of the theft of 300 litres of diesel fuel from a property on Roselea Road, Mount Russell, about 32 kilometres north west of Inverell, between 4pm on Saturday, July 6 and 8am on Sunday, July 7.
Officers have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the theft.
Anyone with information about this incident, or has dashcam or CCTV from the area, is urged to contact Inverell Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, the Rural Crime Prevention Team also received reports of the theft of three wool bales, worth roughly $4500, from a property on Ginghet Road, Carinda, about 90 kilometres south west of Walgett, between Sunday, October 1, 2023 and Monday, January 29, 2024.
Officers have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the theft.
Anyone with information about this incident, or has dashcam or CCTV from the area, is urged to contact Walgett Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.