Meet the farmers looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife 2025

As another season of the hit TV series Farmer Wants a Wife comes to an end the new bachelors looking for love in 2025 have been revealed.
Eight strapping farmers have been confirmed and single ladies are invited to log onto the website and register their interest.
The 26-year-old cattle farmer from Oberon in the NSW central tablelands says he is the kind of bloke who will "take you out for an activity, a rodeo".
He is after all currently the president of the Oberon Rodeo Association.
Jack admits he does come across "as a bit of cowboy" but says he is "softer than you think".
What does he want? Well, a partner in crime for one. Someone up for a laugh and who doesn't take themselves too seriously.
The brooding 21-year-old sheep farmer from Stanthorpe in Queensland is a man of many talents.
He isn't just a farmer but also a "creative" who is interested in arts and storytelling.
He is the youngest farmer signed up but has old-fashioned values - decency and respect among them.
A "farming country musician" he says he is just doing the best he can.
The wheat farmer from Kimba on the South Australian Eyre Peninsula is "driven" and "passionate" with a "clear vision" for his future.
The 35-year-old has life experience on his side but as a volunteer firefighter he knows how to give back too.
He desires to be married to his best friend, with a couple of mini farmhands as well! That's the "ultimate dream", he says.
Another Queenslander coming from Mareeba, Reidy's real name is Jack.
This lad just wants someone who loves the outdoors and has a desire to explore far north Queensland. He loves swimming, diving, fishing and the Great Barrier Reef.
Farming isn't for the faint-hearted so he is realistic, wanting someone with a bit of business acumen too.
Rounding out the Queenslanders, Biloela cotton and hay farmer Corey has a "toothy grin" and smiles "all the time".
At his core he is a social bloke who loves going to music festivals and hanging with mates.
Honesty and loyalty are important to him but he is willing to go out of his way for someone special.
The 31-year-old from Borambola near Wagga Wagga is "open-minded" and interested in "learning new things".
His favourite artist is Taylor Swift and he admits to liking "girly country". Katy Perry is another on the playlist.
Tom would like a partner who is "bubbly and kind" and who can help on the farm.
The only Tasmanian is Farmer Jack from Railton, this 26-year-old dairy farmer says he is "reliable" and "straightforward".
He loves to cook and put his woodworking skills to good use.
But he understands relationships aren't easy. Compromise, putting the needs of the other above your own, is something he says he is willing to do.
A fun self-described "mischievous larrikin", Chooka from Goornong in Victoria says he loves life and has a strong connection to his family.
Interestingly, the 25-year-old has never been in a relationship before and admits to searching for the "one".
Good communication, honesty and love are a way to win over this sheep farmer.
