For Regal, helping clients is the most important thing

Dave and Tyler Stewart, Regal Australian White stud, Inverell, are passionate about helping their clients. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Regal Australian Whites



It was a hot, sticky New Year's Day that changed the Stewarts' farm forever.

The couple were in the dusty yards in 40-degree heat treating a mob of crossbred ewes for flies, and they realised there must be a better way to run sheep. It was this moment that began their journey with Australian Whites.

Dave and Tyler Stewart own Regal Australian White stud in the high country of Inverell in northern NSW.

And one of their passions is making sure their clients are getting the best service possible.

The day that changed their flock forever is what happens for many sheep producers who turn to Aussie Whites.

"I remember vividly - it was so hot and an extremely unpleasant job treating flies on a public holiday. We thought 'surely there was a better way to make a dollar'," Mrs Stewart said.

Regal Australian Whites wants to help its clients to make a profit in their businesses. Picture supplied

It turns out, there was - Australian Whites.

"Dave did research and was very interested in trialling some Aussie Whites. We purchased a mob of Dorper ewes and some Aussie White rams to go over them."

And that was it - they were so impressed, they established their stud a year later.

"With a young family, we realised very early on that time is our greatest asset," she said. "Australian Whites are very low input, and can fit in with most farm business models."

They began the stud in 2015 by purchasing seven stud ewes, conducting numerous embryo transfer (ET) programs to grow the flock. They invested heavily and expanded considerably in 2022, flushing the leading stud ewe flock twice.

"The ewes were finally at an even, consistent phenotype and we were very confident in the lambs they were producing."

This year, Regal will be joining 1000 stud ewes. They've picked their genetics very carefully, including purchasing world-record-breaking Aussie White ram Tattykeel Platinum as part of a syndicate in 2022.

"We continue to purchase our stud rams from Tattykeel. We are always seeking to improve our own stud stock, and ensure we are getting the best available genetics."

Regal Australian Whites is focusing heavily on carcase and reproductive traits in its flock. Picture supplied

All Regal studstock are fully DNA and genomic tested.

"We are moving forward with more detailed and accurate data collection, which isn't as commonplace in Aussie Whites as it is in other shedding breeds. We are focusing heavily on carcase and reproductive traits, which are the main profit drivers for our commercial clients."

Regal is very conscious of doing the best by its clients, knowing how tight the margins can be in agriculture.

"We make very purposeful, strategic decisions to try and add value to our clients," she said.



"One of the ways we do this is through heavily reinvesting back into our business. Our clients support us in purchasing our rams, and it's only fair that we, in turn, use this to ensure that we are supplying the best possible flock rams the following year."

Regal also offers flock rams year-round, rather than an annual sale.

"This allows producers to purchase rams when it suits them, rather than have them sitting in their paddocks for six months before they require them," she said.



"We also find that we can get to know our clients on a more personal level and learn about their business objectives.

"We always offer up our flock rams for sale to previous clients before advertising elsewhere. This allows clients to set aside any number of rams that they may need for the upcoming joining season, whether that is spring or autumn."

Regal Australian Whites aims to produce rams that can perform in a commercial environment, like Regal 220046. Picture supplied

Regal is very focused on commercial productions.

"We want to be able to offer a consistent line of quality rams that perform in the commercial environment," she said.

"All our ewes lamb down, unassisted, in the paddock. The only difference with our stud to a commercial operation is that we use AI for joining our ewes. While this comes at a higher cost, it's about producing the best quality rams for our clients. We AI our ewe lambs at six to seven months of age with really great results. All ewe lambs have had a lamb by 12 months of age."

But Regal is offering more than just great service.

"Our commercial clients have the opportunity to sell lambs into a branded Australian White meat market," she said.



"Alba Lamb is a premium lamb product that is processed and distributed by Paradigm Foods all over the world.

"It is recognised for its superior eating quality due to the finely distributed fat, low melting point, and elevated levels of Omega-3 fats. Once you combine the low input and easy-care nature with the price premiums and markets available, it really sets Aussie Whites apart from other shedding breeds."

Regal is extremely proud of what it has achieved over the past seven years.

"We have great confidence in our sheep and the direction we are heading. As a business we are always growing, whether that be in size, relationships, opportunities or just learning."

