Man dies after crash in the state's south

A man has died at Barellan following a devastating crash on the Burley Griffin Way.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Burley Griffin Way between Old Narrandera Road and Kamarah Road about 8.40pm on Thursday, July 11 following reports a car and truck had been involved in a collision.
Officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District arrived to find a utility had collided head-first with a truck.
Police said the male driver of the utility died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the incident has been launched.
Police will prepare a report for the information of the coroner.
At 11am on Friday, July 12 the road remained closed in both directions.
Motorists have been advised to exercise caution, allow extra travel time and use diversions.
Eastbound: Barellan Rd, Bunganbil Rd, Kamarah Rd rejoin Burley Griffin Way.
Westbound: Kamarah Rd, Bunganbil Rd Barellan Rd, rejoin Burley Griffin Way.
This is suitable for all vehicles and will add about 40 mins travel time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.