Sean Wright on advancing northern Australia cattle breeding

With a passion for Brangus, Angus, and Ultrablack cattle, Sean Wright, said the opportunity to become further involved within the Angus breed through the 2024 GenAngus Future Leaders Program proved critical to him gaining further exposure to the breed and the strategic direction of Angus Australia.
Situated in Banana, Central Queensland, Mr Wright is currently working as the operation's manager in his family business, Ramsey Creek Brangus and Ultra Blacks.
"I also operate my own prefix, Spartan Livestock, where I'm placing emphasis on tropically-bred Angus genetics for northern Australia," he said.
At Ramsay Creek, Mr Wright is across all aspects of the enterprise and has continued to manage the day to day operations of the business in conjunction with his parents.
"I'm involved with all decision-making for the business including general operations, genetic selection, accounts, finance, sales, and marketing."
While he has only recently returned to the family business, Mr Wright is pushing for significant technology uptake and data collection.
"Historically, we've used genomics and breeding values as a major selection tool for livestock, we rely on artificial insemination and IVF for rapid reproductive gain versus historic systems.
"We're also looking at options to further utilise technologies including Optiweigh systems for pasture and livestock performance in the future."
Mr Wright said that through the utilisation of breeding values, genomics, and IVF his family has been able to make better genetic selections, specifically in Angus genetics from southern states, to breed Brangus and Ultrablack bulls which he believes fit the market in the northern pastoral system.
"We're striving for fertility and carcase quality.
"We can accurately predict performance while using IVF to speed up genetic gain.
"We also gain epigenetic traits from recipients cows in northern environments."
Mr Wright believes the skills, knowledge, and experience he acquired at GenAngus will assist him in his family's business with the obvious networking opportunities that were presented to us throughout the program.
"I believe the opportunity to travel to NZ with what was a very diverse group of young beef producers and leaders was very eye-opening.
"To be able to draw on each other's experiences and knowledge to form ideas and methods to manage current issues which we likely all face was a great opportunity.
"The feedback from previous attendees of GenAngus was presented in a very open communication format which challenged all involved to be open and honest with their individual challenges, which was rewarding to explore together."
Mr Wright said the leadership workshops he was involved with in the GenAngus presented fantastic opportunities to develop skills that he'll undoubtedly use in the future.
"I enjoyed the discussion around succession, communication, and teamwork which I look forward to incorporating within our own business moving forward."
He said his goal is to continue to develop and grow the family business breeding Brangus, Angus, and Ultrablacks which meet the demand of the northern pastoral system.
"I believe that there is still massive growth potential for all three breeds in northern Australia and I hope to breed commercially relevant stock that meets the market and environmental demands of northern Australia."
Mr Wright thanked Angus Australia for the opportunity to be involved with GenAngus 2024.
"Being a highly competitive event to be selected for attendance, I appreciated all the opportunities and experiences that I gained from the event.
"I look forward to being able to take these learnings into the future in my endeavours and be involved with Angus Australia in the future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.