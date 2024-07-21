Nathan Mura: Innovating beef productivity in Northern Australia

In his previous role working in corporate agriculture at Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory, Nathan Mura saw five of his mentees progress into leadership and management roles in the northern pastoral sector.
In this position, Mr Mura encouraged innovative thinking and continuous improvement with his staff in their day-to-day roles. He has brought these skills to the table since taking over management of the grazing business owned by his parents-in-law Peter and Julie McAuley.
Management of the property and grazing program involved within the business, including the breeding herd situated south of McKinlay and the backgrounding country northwest of Winton, is Mr Mura's passion.
"One of my main interests is to enhance the productivity of large-scale beef enterprises to achieve maximum profitability," he said.
"We're achieving this through the infusion of Angus bull genetics into our predominantly Brahman breeder herd."
Mr Mura said heavy emphasis has been placed on female fertility to increase the weaning rate year-on-year, through preg-testing.
"We utilise EBVs to select bulls for our operation to ensure we achieve genetic gain in our herd."
He said the GenAngus Future Leaders program provided him with the opportunity to expand his network in the agricultural beef sector.
"To share my experiences and learn from industry professionals and my peers was most valuable, especially within the Angus breed at a time when we're forming a tropically adapted Angus stud."
Through the program, Mr Mura furthered his knowledge around breeding, genetics, and marketing to grow the Angus Stud and for it to become a significant sector of the business.
"While our short-term goal is to grow a successful tropically adapted Angus stud, from which bulls will be sold into Northern Australia, the long-view is to continue to grow this business successfully into the future."
When he's not focussed on the business, Mr Mura enjoys attending local campdrafts and races.
"I also gain great satisfaction out of interacting with like-minded graziers and people involved in the northern pastoral industry.
"I'd like to thank Achmea Australia and Angus Australia for the opportunity to attend the Future Leaders program."
