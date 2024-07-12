Light Angus steers kick by up to $150 at Tamworth fortnightly store sale

The promise of a great spring in the New England and Northwest and across the border into southern Queensland has inspired a substantial rise in the Tamworth store sale market, with quotations of a more than $150 spike in prices.
According to Meat and Livestock Australia's market reporter, Stephen Adams, only 1710 cattle were yarded at Tamworth, with the bulk of the cattle being Angus or Angus cross.
Weaner steers and heifers provided the bulk of the yarding, with limited numbers of cows, calves, and pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows.
There was a wide range of vendors, including Boggabri, Scone, Gloucester, Willow Tree, and local producers.
Interest from crop feeder cattle was strong, with consignment buyers seeking cattle for orders from Narrabri, Gunnedah and Inverell.
Trends were much dearer throughout, with the tops of the Angus weaner steers to $156/head dearer and the best of the heifer drafts $184 better.
Angus steer weaners under 200kgs $420 to $525/head gaining $54.
A large percentage of weaners under 330kgs were priced from $920 to $1330.
Black-baldy steer weaners ranged in price from $500 to $960, up to $38 from the previous store sale.
Hereford weaners were priced from $750 to $800.
Angus heifer weaners under 200kgs ranged in price from $420 to $525, gaining $54.
Heavy drafts under 280 kg were up $184, and limited drafts of Charolais heifers were considerably dearer, $620 to $790.
Heifers to 330kgs topped at $950. Heavy Angus yearling heifers made to $1270/head, and top Charolais heifers made to $1060/head.
Heifers with their first calf sold for $1370/unit, while other cow and calf categories sold for $1000 to $1700/unit. Cows' PTIC averaged $1395/head.
The top-priced pen of steers at $1330 was sold at the account of Lasker, Wallabadah. According to Ray White Tamworth's agent, Scott Simhauser, as lovely steers.
"They were as good a pen of steers you'd want to see," he said.
There were several large lines of steers and heifers from single vendors.
Ross Hill Pastoral Company, Bundarra, sold 12 Booroomooka Angus blood steers for $1140, while a second pen of 16 made $900. A month ago, the tops of a draft of similar bloodline steers from Ross Hill made $970.
Lush Ag, between Currabubula and Werris Creek, sold a line of their steers, sired by Raff and DSK Angus bulls. A pen of 26 heavier steers made $1140, while another 18 made $910.
Brookvale Partnership, Walcha sold two pens of 17 and 19 Angus steers for $1190, while a pen of 12 made $1110. A pen of eight black-baldy steers from the same vendor made $920, while a lighter pen of eight Angus and Angus cross steers made $690.
Grampian Hills, Bunnan, sold six Angus steers for $920 and a pen of Hereford Angus cross for $900. Achill Station, Hillgrove, sold a pen of 20 European Accredited (EU) stees for $890 and another pen of 20 for $880.
The Schroers family, Wallacey, Walcha sold 14 Angus steers for $1270, while B and P Ryan, Mulla Creek, sold a pen of 16 Hereford steers for $800.
Maylan Ag, Spring Ridge, sold 10 black-baldy steers for $1200 and six older Hereford steers for $1010. A pen of 17 black-baldy steers made $960, while 17 Hereford steers at a similar weight made $750.
In the heifer section, Wallacey sold a pen of 20 of their Knowla, Tivoli and 3R Angus blood heifers for $880, while another pen of 20 made $820, while Achill Station had two pens of $25 Angus heifers, which sold for $745.
KB Cattle Co. Boggabri also had an extensive line of heifers. A pen of 25 Angus heifers made $950, while another of the same breeding made $910. Santa Gertrudis cross heifers from the same vendor made $790, while a pen of Shorthorn cross heifers made $680.
John Hurley, Vena Park, Wallabadah, sold a pen of 11 quality Hereford heifers for $870, while a pen of 17 Angus heifers for Ross Hill made $840.
Doug Lesley, The Ranges, Bendemeer sold a number of his Te Mania Angus blood four to five-year-old cows with calves, with the top pen making $1840 and PTIC heifers making $1520. Seven lighter heifers from the same vendor made $790.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.