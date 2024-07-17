Australians generally think kindly of farmers. They appreciate the work they do to provide food and fibre for our nation.
They understand the challenges farmers face battling weather extremes and circumstances outside of their control but that can significantly impact their production capacity and economic viability.
Because of that empathy, most Australians want to see farmers treated fairly by the purchasers of their produce.
But, as we learned through the recent senate inquiry into supermarket prices, there are occasions where farmers are not treated fairly and under the current regime, they feel they have nowhere to turn to have their grievances addressed.
The inquiry heard instances where farmers enter a contract with a supermarket for a certain amount of product, which the farmer grows, but when it comes to harvest, the supermarket might say they will only buy half the amount, leaving the farmer out of pocket and with surplus product they struggle to find another buyer for.
The senate inquiry heard of fears of retribution, from farmers dependent on supermarkets for the majority of their income, should they lodge a complaint because the regime uses mediators employed by the supermarkets to review complaints.
The inquiry also heard of instances where a supermarket in a regional town will buy up other commercial land in town to prevent another supermarket being established - a practice known as land banking.
That is why the Liberals and The Nationals' policy announced last week will put measures in place to support supermarket suppliers, provide an independent commissioner to listen to farmers, receive information and provide their complaints onto the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).
They should already be compliant with the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct which was introduced as a voluntary code by The Nationals in government in 2018 and recent reviews, including by former Labor minister Dr Craig Emerson, have recommended be made mandatory.
Our policy will increase the penalties to provide stronger disincentives for supermarkets who do the wrong thing. By establishing a supermarket commissioner, we will give farmers and suppliers an independent person for farmers and suppliers to go to independently to avoid the fear of retribution.
By providing the ACCC the power to seek a divestiture order from a court, we are giving them an extra tool to address unfair market practice. Our policy is sector specific and includes a public interest test that considers the impact on employment, access to products and services and the impact on shareholders.
We are committed to delivering a competition policy to support consumers, small businesses and farmers, rather than the big supermarket corporations.
