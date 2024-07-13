The Land

Upper Hunter electoral office could move from Muswellbrook to Singleton

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
July 14 2024 - 6:00am
Upper Hunter electorate office now located in Bridge Street Muswellbrook. It is expected to be moved to Singleotn.
A NSW Government report has recommended the Upper Hunter's electoral office, now located in Muswellbrook, be moved to Singleton.

