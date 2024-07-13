Upper Hunter electoral office could move from Muswellbrook to Singleton

A NSW Government report has recommended the Upper Hunter's electoral office, now located in Muswellbrook, be moved to Singleton.
The reasons give for the relocation of the office to Singleton include better access to the facility for all the constituents and it would provide the sitting member, in this case The National Dave Layzell, with a more central location to travel from around the electorate
The 'Report and Determination of additional entitlements for Members of the Parliament of New South Wales May 2024' was prepared by Monika Schmidt, Acting Justice Supreme Court.
Commenting on electoral offices for larger electorates the reports says the establishment of additional offices can undoubtedly help members in larger electorates with the efficient performance of their parliamentary duties, given the distances which have to be travelled.
"The members for Monaro, the Upper Hunter and Wagga Wagga again pursued the introduction of an additional office in their electorates, even though the Tribunal has previously concluded that such offices were not warranted, given their sizes and where existing offices were located.
"The Presiding Officers did not support electorates having more offices. In the case of the Upper Hunter, it emerged on this review that what was really now required, was not an additional office, but the relocation of the existing electoral office, in order that both constituents across the electorate have good access to the office and the Member is able to travel around the electorate efficiently."
The existing Muswellbrook office's lease has expired and according to the report appropriate premises are available in a suitable location, given the boundary changes, but the Member has been advised that the Parliament cannot allocate the necessary resources to relocate the office.
Reasons given to the Tribunal for the lack of resources for relocation of the office is the fact there have been upgrades to electoral offices, including in relation to safety obligations and considerable changes having earlier been made to the current premises, under this program.
"The allocation of scarce resources is, of course, important, as is safety of Members, staff and constituents. But so is electoral offices being appropriately located in the electorates that they serve and being moved, when that is required, for the Members' efficient performance of his or her Parliamentary duties across the electorate served. Such relocations have occurred in the past and from time to time have been driven by boundary changes," the report states
"In this case I have concluded that the Parliament should reconsider the priority it has given to the relocation of the electoral office in the Upper Hunter, because the current one is no longer suitably located."
