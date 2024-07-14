Rural people 'step-up' to help secure sustainable farming future

Farmers are continuing to strive ahead to secure the future of food systems in a changing climate and potato growers have been highlighted as the ones who are helping to lead the charge.
Potato growers are helping to change the story of agriculture and shape the legacy which farmers want to leave, according to Farmers for Climate Action founding director Anika Molesworth.
Dr Molesworth believed most farmers understood the connection between planet health and human health, to ensure sustainable food production for our communities.
"We have an abundance of ways to better look after our land, water and communities. Everywhere I look, I see rural people stepping up and doing the most extraordinary things, showing they have the courage to change the way we live alongside the planet," she said.
"They believed simultaneously, we can grow good food and restore the climate - potato farmers are doing just that.
"Potato farmers are challenging the dominate narrative and believing there is a better way."
The potato industry stands at a critical junction, according to Dr Molesworth.
She believed it was facing a complex and challenging environment, weather patterns, and new pests and diseases, which were evolving faster than varietal research.
Industry were well aware of the impacts a changing climate could have on its production, and Dr Molesworth said climate change could cause potato yields to fall by 32 per cent by 2060.
"If we do not act now, this could be the unfortunate outcome," she said.
But, amidst these challenges, lies opportunity for courageous action, Dr Molesworth says, to promote climate solutions within the potato sector.
In some studies, potatoes have been found to have lower greenhouse gas emissions and water demand, compared with other staple crops such as maze, wheat and rice.
This "pretty amazing story" was highlighted to Dr Molesworth by industry leaders from across the world.
"Sustainability in the potato industry requires a holistic approach which addresses environmental and social challenges," she said.
"By advocating and adopting climate smart agricultural practices we can safeguard soil health and water resources, and ensure long-term viability of global potato production."
The potato industry's toolkit to make farming more sustainable and environmentally responsible is bursting with practical solutions, according to Dr Molesworth.
The industry can reduce emissions and improve its climate resilience through taking advantage of precision farming techniques, remote sensing to help monitor soils and crop health for minimised resource use and adopt water efficiency practices through better irrigation systems to improve drought resilience.
Crop rotations to improve soil health and reduce reliance on synthetic fertilisers, cover crops between seasons to reduce erosion and sequester carbon, were also highlighted as available tools to growers.
Transitioning to renewable energy such as solar and wind power, and using battery storage in farming operations, processing and storage facilities, were becoming more popular in the industry, as it continues to lay the foundation of adopting a whole farm mindset to rejuvenate soil fertility and water quality.
"Collaborating with supply chain partners can minimise food waste and help find alternative uses for imperfect potatoes," Dr Molesworth said.
But, she would like to see more investment into potato variety research, to find crops which are more resilient to heat stress, drought and pests.
Dr Molesworth also believed a strong focus needed to be on crop suitability for local conditions and improved access to farmers across the world.
"There needs to be education about improved storage facilities and training for farmers on post-harvest handling to reduce food spoilage and sustainable packaging material," she said.
Dr Molesworth believed it was time for all sectors to challenge the status quo and change the system, to better prepare for a rapidly changing climate.
"We need to look at the problems facing our land, water, plants, animals in the eye, knowing we can and should do something about it," she said.
