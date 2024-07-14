Harris Farm Markets 2024 National Hereford Youth Expo: Social Gallery

The cooler conditions of Cootamundra didn't deter the 150 young cattlemen and women from attending the Harris Farm Markets 2024 Hereford Youth Expo over July 11 - 14.
Ranging from the ages of six to 25, the competitors travelled from far and wide to compete over the four days and build connections with other like minded people.
The competitors participated in a range of events from junior judging, paraders classes, educational session, with the seniors having a tour through the Australian Meat Group's Cootamundra plant.
Throughout the duration of the dinner held on Saturday night, the Hereford community raised $11,600 through an auction with all auction items being donated to support the cause and all proceeds to back into the youth program.
This years major sponsor for the expo was Harris Farm Markets.
