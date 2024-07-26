How do you like your honey? Complete the survey and help Aussie beekeepers

Attention honey eaters of Australia!
We'd love your help in completing our 10-12 minute survey on consumer honey knowledge and purchasing habits.
When it comes to honey, peoples' preferences vary.
Some are creamed honey hounds, others want a runny honey to drizzle on crumpets, in a smoothie or on their morning muesli.
In between the two are some downright chewy honeys that, when scooped out of the jar, sit proud on the spoon due to their naturally low moisture content.
When and where the bees produced the honey and from what plants, as well as beekeeper harvesting and storage methods all contribute to the unique properties of that liquid gold 100 per cent Australian honey.
Consumer research is critical to primary producers.
It can inform farmers, helping them focus on how they manage and select their livestock or plants, what markets they target and what they might change in their business over time to make their product more sought out and valued by consumers.
NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Sensory and Consumer Science researcher Dr Soumi Paul Mukhopadhyay is conducting this online survey on Australian honey.
Your input is critical to our research and Australian beekeepers' main revenue stream: honey.
More than 200 species of gum tree (Eucalyptus, Angophora, Corymbia species) are of value to Australian beekeepers as honey resources.
You can test your knowledge of honey trees through our survey and if you're a honey connoisseur, see if you can stump us and type in a tree, shrub or ground flora honey that's not listed.
Every honey plant produces nectar that is unique in its chemical properties such as the types and quantities of naturally occurring sugars in the nectars.
The main sugars, namely glucose, fructose and sucrose, are produced by the plant specifically to attract pollinators like bees, moths, butterflies, birds and bats to their flowers, providing a pollination service.
Many other factors affect the properties of different plant nectars such as the type of soil, climate, wind and sun the plant is exposed to before and during a "nectar flow", as beekeepers describe honey production events.
Take the honey sensory survey here and flex your honey knowledge!
