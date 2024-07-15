The Punter: A rare spark comes from battery mineral

Lithium was once the new white gold - the darling of stock market speculators - a crucial and relatively rare ingredient for batteries with serious punch. It promised to make fortunes for those who could produce it.
Would-be investors would drool over charts showing the demand for electric vehicles over the next five years. The boom in cordless power tools and the advent of grid-scale batteries to smooth out the fluctuations in power from renewables just added to the obvious demand.
But lithium has been a terrible investment. Last calendar year, prices collapsed by around 80 per cent. Over the latest 12-month period, the price of battery-grade lithium has collapsed further, from around $US41 a kilogram to less than $US13/kg.
The future demand for lithium turned out to be largely correct but in retrospect the soaring price was a classic bubble. Increases in actual production and ambitious plans for new mines only needed to coincide with a slight slowdown in economic growth for prices to fall.
That's made it tough for lithium miners. It should have made it even tougher for anyone trying to recycle batteries and sell the salvaged minerals. Last week, however, the star of the Punter's portfolio was a small company doing just that.
Lithium Australia (ASX code LIT) saw its shares soar 33pc after its recycling company, Envirostream, recorded its first cash profit, mainly as a result of large-scale recycling of batteries from electric vehicles on a fee-for-service model, combined with increased efficiencies.
Meanwhile, dairy company Beston Global Foods (BFC) has had to extend the suspension of its shares until early August as it continues to negotiate the refinancing of its debt. The company says bluntly this "is necessary for Beston's continued financial viability".
BFC shares were suspended on July 3 at a mere fifth of a cent each.
