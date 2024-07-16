Dual scholarship win for Tabby Cross at National Hereford Youth Expo

There were smiles all round for 21-year-old Tabby Cross, Indigo Valley, Vic, over the weekend at the 2024 Harris Farm Markets National Hereford Youth Expo held in Cootamundra July 11 to 14.
Miss Cross was not only named the winner of the Jason Sutherland award, but also the Herefords Australia Travel Scholarship.
Jason Sutherland was a passionate Hereford breeder, who died in June 2015.
Many say he was someone that always looked out for others, while being a large supporter of the youth and was highly regarded by all those who worked with him and knew him.
Miss Cross said it was a privilege to win the award and to be able to be on the committee to work together for the same goal which is putting together a great youth program for like-minded members in the industry.
"Jason from all that I've heard was an amazing man," she said.
"He was a true, gentle, loyal, kind-hearted man and it's great to be recognised for an award like that."
On the same night the young Victorian youth member was also named the 2024 Herefords Australia Travel Scholarship recipient, receiving $5000 to go towards a trip of their choice to enhance their knowledge within the industry.
Miss Cross attended her first Hereford heifer show in 2018, and hasn't looked back since, attending every expo since, while holding a position on the national Hereford youth committee for the past two years.
She planned to use the money to help her with her trip to the United States next year in October.
"I'm going to travel to various different studs, feedlots, nutrition places and then hopefully ties that in with the World Hereford Conference at the end of October in Kansas City," she said.
"I'm super excited it's gonna be a great experience to go over there and see what their beef industry has to offer.
As well as what I can learn and bring back to our industry here and particularly the youth."
Judges Olivia Pearce, Herefords Austrlalia, and Kierin Martin, Forbes said Miss Cross' application stood out as it was evident she had put a lot of thought and research into the application, with her plans not only visit the studs and showing aspect of the US, but also the commercial industry.
"Tabby really highlighted she wants to learn more about livestock processing, saleyards and meat works; as well as get a better understanding how they are addressing issues in the beef industry such as climate change, market volatility and consumer behaviour" Ms Pearce said.
"From our perspective we thought wow, it's a really broad learning experience that she's wanting to obtain by going over there.
"She's very passionate about the about the Hereford industry."
