The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Dual scholarship win for Tabby Cross at National Hereford Youth Expo

Helen De Costa
By Helen de Costa
Updated July 16 2024 - 3:16pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were smiles all round for 21-year-old Tabby Cross, Indigo Valley, Vic, over the weekend at the 2024 Harris Farm Markets National Hereford Youth Expo held in Cootamundra July 11 to 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen De Costa

Helen De Costa

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.