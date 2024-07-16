Grafton in the limelight as 2024 July Racing Carnival begins

Full Press will have another chance to shine in Thursday's $200,000 Grafton Cup with the gelding lining up after a convincing win in the Grafton Cup Quality Prelude.
Patrons took advantage of a rare sunny afternoon last Sunday for the Clarence River Jockey Club July Carnival's "prelude" event.
Trained by Brett Dodson at Coffs Harbour, Full Press - a son of the now New Zealand-based sire Press Statement - has won eight races, and had 12 placings for $219,000.
Another Coffs Harbour conditioner, Brett Bellamy, had a winning double with Invader gelding Change The Date, with Jon Grisedale riding, taking the Grafton Guineas Prelude while the Michael Cahill-ridden The Wolf won the Country Boosted Belflyer Prelude.
A winner of three races and a second from seven starts, The Wolf is by Wolf Cry, a Street Cry stallion which stands at Neville Murdoch's Larneuk Stud at Euroa, Vic. Mr Murdoch bred and races the gelding with part-owner Peter Wood of Coramba, who loves the breed.
"I've got about five or six of them [horses by Wolf Cry] and they all go well," he said.
Local conditioner Fleur Blanche and Brisbane jockey Anthony Allen scored a winning double with Twisted Mistress and Tsunoda.
Hardy Great Britain-bred gelding Cepheus - trained at Murwillumbah by Matt Dunn - made it back-to-back wins in the $80,000 South Grafton Cup on Sunday, with a gutsy win over the Irish-bred, Joe Pride-prepared favourite Estadio Mestalla.
By leading European sire Sea The Stars, Cepheus now qualifies for the third running of the $3 million The Big Dance at Randwick in November.
Long-time South Coast racing identity Ron Bundy, who rode about 330 Australian winners when a popular jockey before becoming a track-superior at his beloved Moruya racecourse, died recently.
Winning numerous jockey premierships in south-eastern NSW, Bundy scored in many features including the Braidwood, Bega, Nowra and Moruya Cups. He also rode 15 winners for his wife and trainer Lynda who continues to train at Moruya.
While riding over 110 wins on his local track, Bundy was stable jockey for several of Moruya's leading trainers and was associated with many talented racehorses over the years including Grand Contender, Rush Rules, and Canny Garinsky, a Shining Finish veteran of 101 starts for 22 wins, 16 seconds, 15 thirds and $243,000.
Ferrando - a New Zealand-bred son of Australian-bred Fast 'N' Famous - was represented with his first winner when his juvenile son Grove Street won at Hastings, NZ.
Having his third start, Grove Street is trained by Team Rogerson - Graeme Rogerson also co-trained Ferrando to eight wins. This was highlighted by the Group 3 Mr Tiz Trophy at Auckland and the listed Lightning Handicap at Wellington, as well as being twice placed in New Zealand's heralded Group 1 Telegraph Handicap at Trentham.
By Arrowfield Stud's multiple champion Australian sire Redoute's Choice, Fast 'N' Famous - which was exported to Turkey in 2017 - was responsible for numerous winners on both sides of the Tasman and can count Adventador, In Style, and Quintessential, as among his best stakes winners.
Tale Of The Cat - who previously shuttled to New Zealand and Australia in the early 2000s - died in June at his owners', Coolmore, Ashford Stud in Kentucky at age 30.
A brilliant sprinter/miler, Tale Of The Cat initially shuttled to New Zealand before switching to Australia to Coolmore's Jerrys Plains property for eight successive seasons from 2003 where he proved hugely popular with breeders. The bay stallion son of Storm Cat and Mr Prospector mare Yarn, Tale Of The Cat was a huge stud success around the world siring over 100 stakes winners - 27 in Australasia including New Zealand-foaled dual Group 1 winning star Glamour Puss.
His Australasian stakes winners also included talented winner-getting sire sons Real Saga, Whittington, Trusting, and the Australian and New Zealand multiple Group winner Falkirk.
Tale Of The Cat also left a legacy as a broodmare sire including the dam of New Zealand Group 1 winner Two Illicit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.