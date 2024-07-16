The Land

Grafton in the limelight as 2024 July Racing Carnival begins

By Virginia Harvey
Updated July 16 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Full Press will have another chance to shine in Thursday's $200,000 Grafton Cup with the gelding lining up after a convincing win in the Grafton Cup Quality Prelude.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.