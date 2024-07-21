The Land
Home/Rural Life

Grevillea flowers a cool treat | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
July 21 2024 - 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grevillea simplex (2.5 by two metres) has cream flowers during winter that smell strongly of vanilla. Picture supplied by Fiona Ogilvie.
Grevillea simplex (2.5 by two metres) has cream flowers during winter that smell strongly of vanilla. Picture supplied by Fiona Ogilvie.

When you live on the frosty ranges, a trip to the coast is always an excuse for garden visiting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.