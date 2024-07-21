Grevillea flowers a cool treat | In Fiona's Garden

When you live on the frosty ranges, a trip to the coast is always an excuse for garden visiting.
I hadn't been to the Illawarra Grevillea Park for a while, so was looking forward last weekend to seeing what it offered in the way of winter flowers. I wasn't disappointed.
I didn't include Australian plants when writing about winter scents in last week's column as none of my winter blooming correas, grevilleas and westringias are fragrant.
You can imagine my joy on arriving at Illawarra Park when a volunteer guide led me to a grevillea in full bloom with pale cream blossom smelling deliciously of vanilla.
G. simplex is sometimes known as Vanilla Custard and that's exactly what it smells like, a powerful vanilla aroma easily detected from metres away.
On checking the plant list obligingly included on the park's website (www.illawarragrevilleapark.com.au) on my phone, I was thrilled to see that G. simplex is frost hardy to -4 degrees Celsius.
Illawarra Grevillea Park was originally laid out in the 1980s to provide a home for grevilleas collected from around Australia by the Grevillea Study Group of the Australian Native Plants Society (www.anpsa.org.au).
Many other species are now grown although the focus remains on grevilleas. The park is situated next door to the former Bulli Brickworks and the soil is Bulli clay, famous internationally as the best foundation for cricket pitches but not necessarily an ideal growing medium for native plants.
For this reason many of the park's plants are grated onto a hardy rootstock which can handle the local conditions.
The park's gardeners have cleverly taken advantage of this technique to create some unusual and beautiful weeping standards by grafting groundcover grevilleas onto Silky Oak (G. robusta) stems, 1.5 to two metres tall.
Ground covers grafted in this way can be seen throughout the park and contribute importantly to its design, adding formal focal points to the otherwise natural bus garden.
I loved a narrow standard 'Royal Mantle' with deep green leaves on reddish brown stems and elegant crimson flowers; one of the best of the 'Poorinda' cultivars released to the nursery trade in the 1970s and 1980s.
Plectanthrus parviflorus 'Blue Spires' was growing nearby and is another winter winner with pale green and white variegated leaves smelling of mint and bearing amazing, scented blue flowers that were attracting butterflies and native bees.
This is a lovely spreading groundcover which native plant guru Angus Stewart (www.gardeningwithangus.com.au) said tolerates light frost, so I'll try it in a sheltered spot.
Gold foliage is great for lighting up the garden in winter and I was quickly drawn to a large, spreading, gold variegated shrub with marmalade flowers, G. 'Lime Spider'.
Drought hardy Casuarina 'Cousin It' looked lovely cascading down a rock wall nearby. Both of these tolerate light frost when established.
Many winter-flowering exotics use scent to attract pollinators while natives mostly do it with colour. Combining the two keeps your garden full of interest during the months and as a bonus, birds and bees will love you.
Illawarra Grevillea Park and Botanic Garden is on Grevillea Park Road at Bulli. It's next open on September 7, 8, 14, and 15, from 10am to 4pm. A large number of locally propagated plants are offered for sale, reasonably priced and many of them rare or unobtainable in nurseries.
