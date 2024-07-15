Research compares legume pastures and grazing oats for lambing ewes

The importance of maintaining condition score in lambing ewes was a key message from Charles Sturt University research.
Gulbali Institute for Agriculture, Water and Environment senior research fellow and senior lecturer in ruminant production, Dr Susan Robertson, along with CSU bachelor of animal science honours student Walter Morton, conducted the research to assess the impact of grazing on oats versus legume pasture in late pregnancy on lamb survival.
Dr Robertson said previous work had been done on mineral supplementation on grazing cereals and farmer feedback resulted in the development of the project.
"They were concerned that ewes were still having lambing difficulty, which is what we would expect, because lambing difficulty occurs in the absence of mineral deficiencies also," she said.
"So I thought about why else would this be happening, and so there's a couple of things that can happen.
"When ewes are grazing cereal crops they can potentially get very fat because there's usually ample pasture so time on the grazing crop is an issue. The other thing to think about is we actually get mineral deficiencies with legume pastures as well and there wasn't good data on that.
"I really wanted a comparison on either grazing a cereal crop or from a normal legume based pasture, and does the time frame actually make a difference in what the effect on lamb survival is."
The trial, conducted on a commercial property in 2022, involved three different treatments to which ewes were randomly allocated six weeks pre-lambing.
The ewe groups were allocated to either grazing oats throughout late pregnancy and lactation, a legume based pasture throughout late pregnancy and lactation, or grazing legume pasture in late pregnancy and then changed for lambing to the oat paddock.
Single and twin bearing ewes were in separate mobs.
Ewes were also supplemented with a loose lick mineral - a lime, Causmag, and salt mix, set at 30 grams per ewe per day fed in a trough twice weekly.
At the end of the lambing period they were all yarded and lambs were counted.
Dr Robertson said the results were surprising.
"The ewes that grazed lucerne only, their survival was 84 per cent so that was very good," she said.
"Surprisingly the ewes that grazed the oats throughout late pregnancy and lactation the lamb survival was 79pc, so not statistically lower.
"It shows there was no reduction in lamb survival from grazing oats compared to lucerne."
Dr Robertson said further unexpected results came from the ewes that switched.
"The interesting thing that happened was the ewes that grazed lucerne and then moved to oats for lambing, their lamb survival at 71pc was lowe than those that continued to graze on lucerne," she said.
"The reason we think that happened was because there was a greater loss of condition score in those ewes that changed from the legume pastures to the oats.
"Why that happened I don't know - it could be those particular paddocks had a little bit less herbage availability. Or that the change in pasture type caused some behavioural issues that impacted lamb survival but that is less likely."
Dr Robertson said blood mineral concentrations were also measured and none of the ewes sampled were deficient in calcium, magnesium and sodium.
"The message there is that if you're supplementing with adequate supplement when grazing cereals we can avoid deficiencies," she said.
"That also tells us the differences in survival were not due to differences in mineral availability for the ewes."
Dr Robertson said the trial was rerun last year to check the result with legume pasture versus legume to oat pasture.
"That result showed there was not a reduction in lamb survival from moving to the oat paddock," she said.
"In fact the survival of those grazed on legumes only was 78pc and the survival of those that went from the legume to the oats was 87pc.
"Again not statistically higher but that is a large difference and if we had more replicates it may have been significant.
"The interesting thing about this second trial was that the condition loss during lambing was slightly higher on the ones that stayed on the legume pasture."
Dr Robertson said the ewes that lost a bit more condition during the lambing period had lower lamb survival, which was also shown in the first trial.
"What that suggests to me is that the real message is really pay attention to the level of ewe nutrition during late pregnancy and during lambing and do as much as you can to maintain condition because loss in condition will lead to lower lamb survival," she said.
Dr Robertson said it is known cereal crops are deficient in calcium, magnesium and sodium and it was highly recommended to use a supplement when grazing those crops with late pregnant lambing ewes.
"If you don't you're at a higher risk of ewe mortality and therefore lamb mortality with metabolic issues like hypocalcemia and hypoglycemia," she said.
"You can expect high losses if ewes aren't supplemented but if you are supplementing it appears there may be no more risk than just a normal legume based pasture.
"Therefore when managing ewes and choice of cereal or pasture, it comes down to how much herbage is available to minimise loss ewe condition, while also avoiding excessive weight gain of ewes during late pregnancy, both of which can adversely impact lamb survival."
Dr Robertson said the optimum to aim for was a condition score of three.
